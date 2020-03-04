e-paper
Won’t play Holi due to riots, says Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

delhi Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:49 IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said he would not celebrate Holi because of the communal riots that hit northeast Delhi areas last week. The violence left at least 47 dead and over 350 injured.

Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, said he and his party MLAs would not celebrate Holi due to the riots. “I think all the ministers in my Cabinet will also follow suit. I see nothing in celebrating Holi after what happened in our city last week,” the chief minister said.

The declaration came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders also said they would skip Holi celebrations in view of the coronavirus outbreak. President Ram Nath Kovind’s office also tweeted that the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure as with “alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19”.

Holi is on March 10.

