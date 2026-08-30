Weekly Horoscope Prediction, August 30 to Sept 5, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions for every zodiac sign

Aries Weekly Prediction Aries, the week begins with a slightly unsettled mood. Expenses can rise, one expected result may disappoint, and rushing through traffic or errands can make you unusually irritable. Don’t carry that frustration into every conversation. Midweek improves quickly. Your presence carries more weight, people respond well to you, and work or business matters begin moving with greater confidence. Students also regain concentration, especially with revision, project work, or exam preparation. Weekly Horoscope

Family discussions become warmer later in the week, and an old disagreement may finally soften if you speak from the heart rather than trying to win. Money improves through work, contacts, and sensible planning, but avoid flashy purchases, a vehicle decision, or a rushed new venture. Love and family life feel lighter by the weekend. Drive calmly, eat on time, and remember, not every road needs speed.

Taurus Weekly Prediction Taurus, the week opens with sweet speech, useful money sense, and a pleasant atmosphere at home. Guests may arrive, family interaction grows, and one sensible financial step can help you later. Then comes a more awkward patch. Expenses may run ahead of income, travel can disappoint, and irritation with a spouse or close relative may disturb the peace. Don’t answer every sharp sentence with another one.

Students may lose focus for a while, while working natives can feel that their efforts are bringing less than expected. From Thursday onward, the picture changes. Concentration returns, seniors notice your sincerity, and business matters become more encouraging. Friday brings recognition, useful contacts, or fresh opportunities. The weekend is better for saving, family harmony, and settling old tensions. Eat simply, rest properly, and keep unnecessary shopping off the programme.

Gemini Weekly Prediction Gemini, you begin the week with charm, visibility, and useful movement. Your words carry weight, people notice you, and business natives may receive new enquiries, orders, or income from more than one direction. A long-pending wish can also move closer. Midweek becomes quieter and more practical. A cancelled journey may actually save time or money, while help from a classmate, sibling, or neighbour proves useful. Thursday and Friday need more patience. Confidence may dip, spending can rise, and ordinary domestic matters may irritate your spouse or partner.

Students should stay away from scrolling and scattered study. Work travel may also give less than expected. Saturday restores the balance. Work improves, study focus returns, and family harmony becomes easier. Keep your wallet closed around gadgets and comfort shopping. A bright beginning doesn’t need an expensive ending.

Cancer Weekly Prediction Cancer, the week begins with a softer and more meaningful mood. Prayer, family time, charity, or simply a quieter routine can steady you, while children or younger relatives bring warmth. Work improves early too. Seniors may support you, useful contacts appear, and an old professional worry begins to loosen. Family responsibilities remain mixed, with one parent improving while another may need more attention.

Thursday is the strongest part of the week. Income can rise, social respect grows, and a long-held wish may move closer. Friday is steady, though a property decision or long journey is better postponed. Saturday asks for restraint. Expenses can climb and confidence may briefly fall, so don’t shop simply to lift your mood. Love remains supportive if you speak openly. Finish important work early, eat on time, and let the weekend remain simple.

Leo Weekly Prediction Leo, Monday may feel heavier than usual. Work delays, irritation, and a restless mind can test your patience, so choose your words carefully and pay extra attention while commuting. The mood improves quickly. Tuesday and Wednesday bring better results, stronger confidence, good news from children, and encouraging movement in money matters. Don’t let one gloomy day spoil the brighter ones that follow. Later in the week, seniors and influential people become more supportive.

Meetings, approvals, client matters, and expansion plans can move ahead with greater ease. Students also regain concentration. Love begins with some friction but becomes much warmer in the second half, especially towards the weekend. Money is strongest when used for savings, practical assets, and long-term security. Buy what lasts, not what merely looks impressive. Your fire is strong this week. Just don’t waste it on unnecessary battles.

Virgo Weekly Prediction Virgo, the week opens with encouraging movement in relationships, legal matters, business proposals, or a meeting you have been waiting for. Unmarried natives may hear of a serious proposal, while some receive practical help through in-laws or extended family. Tuesday and Wednesday are more sensitive. Blocked money may finally arrive, yet disappointment or impatience can push you towards emotional decisions. Drive carefully, handle equipment with attention, and avoid signing or investing in a hurry.

Why argue with someone who has already decided not to listen? Thursday changes the picture. Students focus well, professionals see stronger results, and business matters move with greater confidence. Friday can bring better income and good news from children, while Saturday favours recognition or an extra source of income. Keep some money aside. Rest properly and let patience do the clever work.

Libra Weekly Prediction Libra, keep your plans private at the start of the week. Energy may feel low, office politics can irritate you, and too many opinions will only cloud your judgement. Speak less and observe more. Students preparing for competitive exams can do well if they protect their concentration and stop comparing themselves with others. Midweek is much kinder. Family warmth returns, your spouse becomes supportive, and a shared meal, outing, or simple evening at home can lift your mood. A delayed payment may also come through.

Money needs discipline throughout the week. Avoid borrowing, emotional shopping, and risky investments simply because someone sounds confident. Friday can bring tension around travel, work, or marriage, so lower the volume. Saturday restores focus, confidence, and family cheer. Quiet effort suits you better than proving a point this week.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction Scorpio, the week begins with energy, confidence, and a strong urge to move ahead. Students concentrate well, business natives can make an important decision, and working people handle responsibilities with greater certainty. Midweek brings cheerful news from children, invitations, family gatherings, and useful movement around travel or business expansion. Romance also feels warm, with good support from a spouse or partner. Enjoy the momentum, but don’t become careless with paperwork or agreements.

New offers later in the week deserve careful consideration before you commit. Money looks encouraging, especially through calculated decisions and business growth, though saving becomes more important towards the weekend. A delayed payment or old dues may finally return. Watch your hydration, food habits, and road safety. One result may disappoint you, but don’t let one cloud cover the whole sky.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction Sagittarius, home brings much of the happiness this week. Support from your mother, elders, or family can settle your mind, while property, repairs, appliances, or household improvements may come into discussion. Spending rises, but useful purchases can be worthwhile. Midweek brings a livelier rhythm. Children may bring good news, invitations arrive, and a movie, family function, picnic, or simple outing can pull you pleasantly out of your routine.

Students have strong concentration, employees handle work with confidence, and business natives may think seriously about expansion or travel. Love also grows warmer, especially through easy time together rather than grand gestures. Money can benefit from calculated risks, but don’t keep chasing luck after one good result. Enjoy the weekend, but count the cost before dinner turns into shopping, gifts, and another unnecessary bill.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction Capricorn, the week begins with pressure, unfinished work, and a mind running ahead of itself. Don’t judge the whole week by Monday. A meeting with an old friend, neighbour, or familiar contact can quickly lighten the mood. Midweek is much better for home, parents, property, and practical purchases. A delayed payment or hidden source of money may also bring relief. Work improves once you return to your usual method. Thursday and Friday are especially useful for paperwork, meetings, client follow-ups, and performance-based tasks.

Students also regain concentration after an earlier lazy patch. Love becomes sweeter in the second half, and children may bring news worth celebrating. Money can improve through assets, savings, and even measured speculation, but don’t loosen your discipline after one lucky result. Eat carefully, drive calmly, and let the weekend stay warm rather than wasteful.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction Aquarius, the week opens with pressure and heavier work than usual. Tasks may take longer, systems can move slowly, and your patience may wear thin. A younger sibling, cousin, or helpful colleague can give you the push needed to move one stubborn matter forward. Midweek brings better courage and focus. One bold decision can change the pace, students begin concentrating more seriously, and working natives may finally clear a pending file, proposal, or assignment. The second half feels much softer.

Home becomes peaceful, children bring cheerful news, and family company lifts your mood. Money also improves later through old dues, family support, property, or hidden savings. Friday is good for strengthening savings, while Saturday supports clear thinking and professional results. Eat on time, sleep properly, and don’t run the whole week on tea and stubbornness.

Pisces Weekly Prediction Pisces, the week begins with family warmth, social ease, and a sweeter tone in your speech. A gathering, guests, or a quiet evening at home may feel better than another unnecessary shopping trip. Tuesday is useful for savings, practical investment planning, and family money matters. Midweek makes you bolder, but don’t mistake courage for endless energy. Travel, errands, or a heated conversation can leave you more tired than expected. Thursday and Friday demand hard work.

Employees may need extra effort, business natives should avoid rushing into a new venture, and students will benefit from a strict timetable. Money comes mainly through labour, collections, commissions, or persistent follow-ups. The weekend brings relief through family support, property discussions, or an unexpected financial source. Love also settles after a brief disagreement. Save first, spend later. The river bends this week, but it reaches calmer water.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)