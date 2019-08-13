Ahlcon Public marks investiture ceremony

delhi

Emerging Leaders in the Global World

A spirit of dynamism and determination filled the air when Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar conducted its investiture ceremony.

Students promised to discharge their responsibilities sincerely. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and the chanting of the Gayatri mantra. The chief guest Commandant S Sivaprasad, joint director (admin) and CPIO, Coast Guard inspired young minds and stressed on the spirit of leadership. He said this leadership opportunity would help them learn the art of building team relationships, mitigating conflicts and developing effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Principal Veni Bhardwaj administered the oath to the student council members and encouraged them to take up challenges with confidence and determination. On behalf of the newly appointed prefectorial board, head girl Tanya Grover and head boy Hardik Bora promised to do their best. The chief guest and the school principal congratulated the cabinet members for bagging the coveted posts and inspired them to be good leaders. Members of the newly appointed student council were congratulated by Dr Tony Devine, vice president of Global Peace Foundation, and Ashok Pandey, principal, Ahlcon International School. He said the council should work as a team. The workshop conducted by Dr Devine inculcated leadership skills and helped the student council members become better human beings.

14th Foundation Day

Kala Niketan International School, Gazipur, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day with fanfare.

The school was decorated with flowers and rangoli. The programme started with an invocation to Goddess Saraswati. Students presented cultural events which rocked the stage. Founder chairman OP Rai said, “It’s a day to celebrate our history and celebrate the joy of learning as we develop in mind, body and spirit.”

Principal Shimla Rai read out the annual report highlighting the achievements in academics and co-curricular arenas. The participants were awarded prizes and certificates. At the end, vote of thanks was proposed by Harender Kumar PGT English, who thanked the founder chairman Rai, the principal, teachers and students for organising the event successfully.

Heritage Quiz Competition

SKS World School, Greater Noida (West) organised Heritage Quiz Competition-2019 to raise awareness among students about conservation and management of heritage of India and to sensitise them about our cultural diversity.

The competition was conducted for Classes 6 to 8. Aravali, Nilgiri, Satpura, Shivalik Houses participated with four candidates from each house. The quiz started with a warm up round of verbal questions. Next came up the visual round. In this round, students had to identify pictures of heritage monuments displayed on the screen. The last round was rapid fire round. Points were awarded for each correct answer. Bonus points were also awarded for run over questions. The last part of the competition ended in a tie between Nilgiri and Satpura houses. This was followed by an extra tie-breaker question which decided the runner-up team. Shivalik house claimed the first position. In between different rounds there were a few questions for the audience to keep their interest alive and make them a part of the activity. In the closely contested rounds, all the participants displayed awareness about the heritage of India.

IRC Internationals

The team from SRDAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar, shone at the International Robotics Championship held in Moscow, Russia.

Vaibhav Sharma, Utsav Jhamb, Rishabh Singh and Rahul Chandra of Class 12 were appreciated for their design and received a special mention by Tarun Bhalla, CEO Avishkaar and Indian high commissioner to Russia at the IRC. The students attributed their success at the international level to their mentor from the IT department Neeru Mittal who also accompanied students to Russia. Principal Renu Laroiya congratulated the team and their mentor.

It is Asia’s biggest robotics competition enabling students to learn STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Thirty eight teams from eight Asian nations competed in this competition which gives students a chance to solve real-world problems with robotics. The theme for IRC Internationals was Bot Olympics. The team Wartex from Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School after notching the first runners up trophy at national level competed at the international level. They had built autonomous robots with the capability to race past hurdles.

Felicitation Ceremony

Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave, organised a ceremony to felicitate outstanding performers in the CBSE examinations.

The chief guest was Mary George, president, LCBM in India. The school toppers, stream toppers and subject toppers were awarded merit certificates, trophies and books. The toppers of Class 10 and 12 spoke about their academic journey and the lessons they learnt on the way. Parents also shared their thoughts and acknowledged the school’s contribution in the success of their wards. The programme was enlivened by performances by the school choir and the classical dance group. Mary George and the principal congratulated the students and inspired them to excel in all walks of life.

