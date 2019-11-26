Alma Mater: ‘School focuses on all-round growth’

delhi

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:01 IST

Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School, Sector-11, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, is a coeducational school up to senior secondary level that focuses not just on academics but on overall personality development.

It stresses on experiential learning or teaching through first-hand experience. It nurtures the roots of tradition yet provides a global outlook.

My school is an extension of my family. It celebrates all festivals and occasions like one big family.

The visitor, on entering the portals of the school, is impressed by its beauty. One can sense positive energy flowing on the campus. On its lush green campus the school offers a host of facilities: AC classrooms, smart classes, CCTV surveillance, GPRS in school buses, RO drinking water, well equipped laboratories, fitness area, karate and skating rink, mini auditorium, the Balaji Cricket Academy, basketball court, badminton court, table tennis and chess room.

The founder chairman Tek Chand Sharma said, “Think big, think fast, think ahead as ideas are no one’s monopoly.” The school administrator Nishant Sharma implements this idea under the guidance of chairman Dr Satvir Sharma.

The students get innumerable opportunities to take part in competitions at district, state and even national levels. Workshops and training sessions are held regularly. Life skill seminars are conducted often. Students also present cultural programmes. I got a chance to meet Bollywood celebrity Shakti Kapoor at our Annual Day function.

Regular assessment of class work is done so that students can learn better. The school emphasises on experiential learning, a method of educating through first-hand experience. Through this teaching-learning methodology the school imparts knowledge, skills, and values. We enjoy doing practicals in the Maths, Science and Computer labs. The school holds brainstorming sessions during weeks devoted to particular subjects.

The school provides a safe learning environment for students of all ages. For this purpose, it has installed CCTV cameras on its premises.

I have noticed dramatic improvements in myself at the school. The management and teachers support us in our efforts. They sort out the problems students face. I am proud to be a VBB-ian.

My school has won several awards recently such as School Excellence Awards, 2018-19; Silver Zone Performance Excellence Award, 2018-19; E-Uttara, The Manthan Award by Uttar Pradesh government; ranked 5th in Ghaziabad Schools, in Chanakya Ranking, 2018-19; and Right Choice Awards, 2016.