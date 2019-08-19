Chatpate Kissay held at Ramjas, Pusa Road

delhi

Ramjas School, Pusa Road organised an inter-house competition titled Chatpate Kissay.

All the eight houses dramatised an episode based on the interaction between historical and mythological characters like Krishna-Sudaama, Tenali Raman-Raja Krishnadev Rai, Akbar-Birbal and Vikram-Betaal. Principal Surabhi Dua lauded the efforts of the students and teachers who had brought the characters alive on stage. She emphasised the importance of extra-curricular activities and motivated the students to take active part in them.

This event transported the audience to a bygone era. The students mesmerised everyone with their performances. Creative stage settings, interesting dialogues and theatrical talents of the participants thrilled the audience. They learnt about the wisdom and humour of Birbal and Tenali and the bond of friendship between Krishna and Sudama. They learnt the power of logical reasoning, critical thinking and presence of mind through these stories. This competition gave students an opportunity to display their talent on the stage and taught them collaboration and team work. The performances of the students were appreciated by one and all. Gargi House bagged the first prize. There was a tie between Maitreyi and Sanghmitra House for the second position. Bharti House received the third prize.

Vriksha Bandhan

The Ardee School, New Friends Colony, celebrated Vriksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi around a tree to foster the bond between trees and students.

It was a modification of Rakshabandhan, when a sister ties a thread on her brother’s wrist to strengthen the bond of affection. The school requested everyone to celebrate the festival of Rakhi with a difference this time. Vriksha Bandhan is a festival to thank trees for giving us clean air and protecting us from air pollution. Vriksha Bandhan is not only about reminding us of the role of trees to protect us from pollution but also about instilling knowledge about our symbiotic relation with nature.

Class Day

The students of St Mary’s School, Dwarka, celebrated Class Day with enthusiasm.

The theme was “The Wizard of Oz.” The programme started with a dance on the song Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam. It was followed by a play and foot-tapping dances. The event witnessed 100% participation by students. Akash Oswal, a lawyer and cycling enthusiast, was the chief guest. He is actively involved in the government’s social campaign Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He appreciated the performance of the students and inspired the parents to encourage their wards to participate in extracurricular activities for their overall development. The parents were enthralled by the performance of the students. In her address, headmistress Nisha Batra appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts.

Tree Plantation Drive

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone had planted a tree a long time ago,” said Warren Buffett, a business magnate and philanthropist.

St Froebel School, Paschim Vihar, has a long-standing tradition of showing concern towards the environment, flora and fauna. In order to sensitise the students towards the need of preserving environment and ecology, the school organised a tree plantation drive on its premises. Students and teachers planted saplings of neem, tulsi, jasmine, ferns and medicinal plants. The main objective of this initiative was to make the students more conscious of their duty towards the environment and its nourishment, thereby making them proactive in stopping further degradation and strike the right balance between sustainability and use of nature’s gifts.

In her address, principal Dr Ragini Kaul laid emphasis on the importance of trees and plants. She also encouraged the students to plant trees on their birthdays. She shared that planting a tree yields many benefits like recharging groundwater and preventing soil erosion.

Naitik Sikhiya Imtihaan

The students of Guru Tegh Bahadur 3rd Centenary Public School, Mansarover Garden, shone at the Naitik Sikhiya Imtihaan (an ethics exam) at the all India level. It was organised by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, Ludhiana, Punjab.

As many as 150 students from primary and middle level from the school took part in it. Tarnidh Singh won the first position at the primary level while Harjas Singh of 6C and Haramrit Singh won the second and third positions respectively. At the middle level, Ajit Singh won the first position, while Rishab Singh bagged the second position and Manpreet Kaur secured the third position. The organisers praised zonal coordinators Pritam Singh and Rajwinder Singh for motivating students to participate in this competition.

