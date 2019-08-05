Delhi International School gets a new student council

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:21 IST

Investiture Ceremony

Delhi International School, Sector-3, Rohini, handed over responsibilities to the newly selected student council at an investiture ceremony.

The lamp was lit by the guests Yougesh Nagar, an Indian Premier League player; Abhishek Drall, winner of gold medal in javelin throw in the Youth National Asian Championship; and Yang Jae Ssik, a graduate in Taekgyeon a Korean martial art and secretary general of Taekgyeon Preservation Society.

In her welcome speech, principal Priyanka Barara encouraged students to take up leadership roles and responsibility for their actions. The principal and other dignitaries pinned badges and bestowed ties on the student leaders in their crisp uniforms and dazzling smiles. Aastha Goel was elected as the head girl. Ansh Goel was voted as the head boy. He is calm but has a desire to excel. The student council members took an oath to take the school to new heights without compromising on values. The principal proposed the vote of thanks saying, “Leaders are the role models who inspire the followers and motivate them to reach the pinnacle of success.”

Chandrayaan-2

Excitement filled the air when teachers of AGDAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, informed students about the launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota. A video was shown to them to inculcate the feeling of patriotism. The teachers helped them to make a collage of pictures of the launch which they had been asked to bring from their homes. The students took part in the activity with zeal. Principal Mala Sood and supervisory head Sonu Sahni appreciated the efforts made by the students. The teachers told them to salute the scientists and engineers who ensure the success of Chandrayaan-2. It will be the first spacecraft to land close to the moon’s South Pole. The mission is expected to lead to new discoveries and enrich our knowledge.

Inter House Drama Competition

Nav Bharti Public School, Pitampura, organised an inter-house drama competition titled Manchan under the guidance of principal Sanjay Bhartiya.

The dignitaries present were former education officer RP Ram, Remal Public School manager Rohit Bajaj and Rami Bhartiya. The judge was S Saki, PGT English, Remal Public School. Students of all the four houses i.e. Honesty, Integrity, Modesty and Sincerity presented plays on the socio-economic status of women in India Japan and South Korea. The objective of the programme was to make the spectators aware of the condition of women in the world. Honesty house presented a play Let Me Fly on the discrimination faced by women in India in the field of education. Integrity house presented the problems faced by women in South Korea in their play Escape the Corset. Modesty house students showed how women in Japan face discrimination in their careers in the play I Too Can. A comparative analysis of the position of women in these countries was presented in the play Journey to Equity by Sincerity House. All the four plays were judged on the basis of their content, props, costumes and expressions. All the four houses put in their best performance. Class 8 also presented a dance drama which was touching. Sincerity House was the winner. The principal and the guests appreciated the performances.

Around The World

Augustine of Hippo has said, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” GD Goenka Public School, Sector -9, Rohini organised a cultural extravaganza titled Around the World to encourage the love for exploration and to learn about the culture, heritage, language, cuisine and places of different countries and celebrate their uniqueness. Students of Classes 3-5 showcased their talent. The lamp of knowledge was lit by principal Dr Shipra Kumar, academic coordinator Monica Kumar and primary in-charge Prabhjot Kaur. The principal stressed on the importance of celebrating diversity and taking part in cultural exchanges. The event comprised music, dance and theatrical performances by students. Students presented performances based on Japan, Spain and Dubai. Then the parents were escorted to their wards’ classrooms to watch the displays on different countries.

Investiture Ceremony

The primary wing of Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar recently organised an investiture ceremony for the academic year.

The ceremony began with the lamp lighting which was followed by an inspirational song. Commandant Varun Agastya graced the occasion. In her address principal Veni Bharadwaj urged parents and teachers to work together to instil sound values in children. Members of new prefectorial board were given badges by the chief guest, principal, section heads and house masters. Headmistress Tara Malviya administered the oath of office to the newly appointed prefectorial board. Sadia Akhtar of Eklavya House on behalf of prefectorial board pledged to fulfil their duties with sincerity.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:18 IST