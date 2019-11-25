Delhi school events: Maharaja Aggarsain observes cyber week

delhi

Cyber Week

With the Internet becoming an essential part of people’s lives, Maharaja Aggarsain Adarsh Public School, DU-Block, Pitampura celebrated Cyber Week.

Youngsters use it for messaging, emails, banking, travelling, studying and shopping. So they must cyber safety has also become important. The ceremony began with an invocation and a welcome address by IT department incharges Sarika Sodhi and Tripta Sachdeva. They emphasised on the importance of the effective use of technology in education and enlightened everyone about cyber security. The week offered multifarious activities to bring out the technical, creative and scholastic skills of students. Several events were organised for Classes 4 to 12 such as PowerPoint presentation, paper bag designing, poster making, folder making with quotes on cyber threats, cyber crime, cyberbullying and cyber trolling and measures to protect against cyber threats. A host of activities were conducted in different classes. The students were given an opportunity to reveal their bright and creative ideas. An outstanding platform was provided to the students enabling their artistic presentation to come to the fore. The school authorities encouraged the students to follow cyber safety rules and suggested that skills and capabilities of students must continue to be nurtured and more such opportunities should be created by the educators.

Health and Hygiene for Women- Big Step

The CSR foundation in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) installed a free sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, BC block, Sultanpuri for the convenience of girls.

A workshop on women health and hygiene was also organised in which involving 1,365 girl students participated. CSR foundation chairman Deen Dayal Aggarwal said the foundation is working for the empowerment of women and building awareness in the field of health and hygiene among women. Awareness, availability and affordability (AAA) are the guiding principles of the foundation. Head of school Vipin Prabha welcomed the initiative and said such initiatives help in women empowerment and create awareness. Students performed a street play on myths and hygiene associated with the menstrual cycle. The participating students were given certificates and prizes. The vice principal thanked the chairman for this initiative.

Vigilance Awareness Week

DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, observed Vigilance Awareness Week on its school campus. This year, the theme of the week was “Integrity: A way of life.” The students were told about the importance of the vigilance week. Teachers and students took an integrity pledge in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, the apex integrity institution in the country. The students were shown videos and given a worksheet for better understanding of vigilance. The entire school joined the movement for creating awareness among students. A competition was also organised by Oriental Bank of Commerce officers.

Human Library

The middle and the secondary department of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, organised an event titled Human Library: Reading through a Human Book. The aim was to encourage young minds to think and hear beyond the boundaries of traditional reading. Parents played a vital role in this initiative and acted as human books for the students. This initiative not only reached out to the budding readers but also connected the school and parents to work together to add quality to students’ learning experience. The school organised a human library session in the senior library for Class 8 students. Parents, our human books, chose topics such as Odyssey, Being Mowgli, A Red Letter Day and so on to make the learning experience enriching for students. They expressed their desire to continue with these insightful sessions in future. The students enjoyed the sessions.

Shuchi Yamuna

The Eco Club of DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, took part in the Shuchi Yamuna Campaign initiated by the Indraprastha Schools Sahodaya at Sonia Vihar Ghat, Delhi. Wearing gloves and tricolor caps they cleaned up the Ghat.

Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and population growth have contributed to increased pollution in the Yamuna River in Delhi, which dumps 58% of its waste in the river. Pollutants are increasing at an alarming rate in the river water, because of which underground water in Delhi and cities along the Yamuna is getting polluted. So, everyone needs to come together to clean up the Yamuna. Students removed plastic waste from the ghats.

The chief guest was Manoj Tiwari, MP. He talked about the importance of improving hygiene and cleanliness. Students took a pledge to keep the Yamuna clean. Principal Reena Rajpal also participated in this campaign and encouraged the students to spread awareness about cleanliness among the masses.