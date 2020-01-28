Delhi school events: Mother’s Global hosts exam trainers’ programme

delhi

Annual Training cum Orientation Programme for NET

Mother’s Global School, Preet Vihar, hosted the CBSE annual training-cum-orientation programme for nodal examination trainers.

The programme, aimed at providing clarity and understanding on the pre- and post-examination modalities to ensure efficient, smooth and fair conduct of the exams, was attended by more than 150 trainers including principals, vice principals and senior teachers from 135 CBSE schools across different regions. The programme began with lighting of lamp which was followed by a welcome address by principal Archana Manocha. Dr Ram Shankar, joint secretary, CBSE and Head of the Centre for Excellence, Delhi East informed trainers about the revised examination policies for improving the processes of conducting examinations. While JK Yadav, joint secretary and regional officer, Delhi East, emphasised on the importance of timely and error-free evaluation of the answer scripts. Lakshmi, HOS, Andhra Public School presented her thoughts on the measures to be taken care of while conducting the board examinations in schools. Pallavi Sharma, one of the resource persons and principal of Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, Delhi, explained the system of evaluation of the board examination answer scripts under the head examiner and additional head examiners. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by the principal.

All India Kanchenjunga Sikkim Trek

The NCC Darjeeling and Sikkim group headquarters conducted the all India Kanchenjunga Sikkim Trek at Namchi Base Camp Sikkim.

About 1,000 cadets from all over country participated in two groups. Four NCC cadets from Class 9 of Universal Public School, Preet Vihar —Mansi Rana, Arzoo Aggarwal, Nishtha Gupta and Pankhuri—were selected to be a part of the Delhi Directorate under NCC associate officer Kavita Verma. The trek comprised 92 km and covered the route to Chardham, ITI River Bank, Gompa and Namchi Bazar in difficult hilly terrain. It was a great experience for the team. A number of vacancies in the defence forces is reserved for NCC certificate holders. A number of seats is also reserved for NCC cadets in Delhi University, IP University and several engineering colleges in South India.

Annual day

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar celebrated its Annual Day. Renu Hussain, an eminent poetess and writer, was the chief guest.

The theme for the ballet was Bachcho Ki Duniya in which students took the audience on a journey to wonderland. The childhood memory lanes of the journey were Toy land, Candy land, Rainbow and Circus. Principal Dr Deepak Raj Singh Bisht read out the school report, highlighting the achievements of talented Ahlconites and gave glimpses of activity-based learning. The chief guest was Marie Elangovan, an eminent Bharatnatyam dancer. The show began with a musical extravaganza Samavesh presented by Ahlconians. Next, the students performed the ballet The Mighty Sun depicting the solar system, the day and night and seasons. The audience was spellbound by the performance. School director Dr Ashok Pandey complimented the teachers for their efforts and for the fantastic show.

Literary Week

The English Literary Club of DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, celebrated English Week with fun-filled activities to polish linguistic skills.

An array of events was conducted to enhance vocabulary, language skills and make learning enjoyable. Several class activities and inter-class activities like poem recitation, use of magic words, character enactment, puppet storytelling, vocab wizard, quiz, poem compositions, poem recitation, role play, ad-mad and Writer’s Isagoge were organised. The students participated with zeal and showcased their talent. The highlight of the week was Open Mic session and release of Turning Pages: An Anthology (a compilation of students’ literary compositions). The celebration was a great success with maximum participation of students. Principal Sameeksha Sharma appreciated the efforts of the English department and encouraged the students to come forward and participate more and more to overcome their stage fear and hone their public speaking skills.

Science Exhibition

A science exhibition was conducted at Kala Niketan Sr Sec Bal Vidyalaya, Durgapuri Extension.

Students showcased their working models on science and mathematics. They also displayed magic tricks. They explained topics such as air, conservation of water, the universe and solar system and scientific concepts. OP Rai, founder chairman of the Kala Niketan group of schools and director Shimala Rai were the chief guests. Students put up 55 exhibits. About 110 students and 400 parents visited the exhibition. Students from primary department, middle department and secondary department participated in the event. The judges applauded the efforts of students. The participants were awarded certificates. OP Rai applauded the students for their efforts and talent in science. He distributed certificates to the winners. Vice principal SP Sharma praised them and wished them a bright future in science and technology.

STEM Workshop

The teachers of Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar attended a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) workshop.

The topic was “Using Inquiry to Create Integrated STEM: A Makerspace Project-Based Approach.” The workshop was hosted by Australian High Commission in association with Curtin University of Technology. It was inaugurated by Brett Galt-Smith, counsellor (education and research), Australian high commission. Dr Rekha Koul, dean international, faculty of humanities and associate professor at STEM research group, School of Education, Curtin University Australia along with Dr Rachel Sheffield, associate professor, School of Education, Curtin University, conduced the workshop. The two-day workshop focused on STEM through inquiry.

Felicitation Ceremony

Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour outstanding performers in CBSE examinations.

The chief guest was Mary George, president, LCBM in India. The school toppers, stream toppers and subject toppers were awarded merit certificates, trophies and books. The toppers of Class 10 and 12 spoke about their academic journey and the lessons they learnt on the way. Parents also shared their thoughts and acknowledged the school’s contribution to the growth of their wards. The programme was enlivened by performances by school choir and the classical dance group. Mary George and the principal congratulated the students and advised them to excel in all walks of life.

Achievements in Sports

Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, shone in several zonal competitions.

Kritika Pal and Mayank Pal of Class 11 represented the school in the Zonal Chess Tournament held at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School in C Block, Dilshad Garden and B Block Nand Nagri respectively. Both bagged gold medals which was the result of their determination, perseverance and talent. It was yet another achievement for Greenfields. School senior boys and senior girls won a gold medal in the tug of war competition held at Siddharth International Public School, Dilshad Garden.

Seminar on “Techniques for Acing Examinations”

Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised a seminar on Techniques for Acing Examinations.

The time of the final examination is the most crucial time of the academic year for students as well as their parents. While students work hard, parents strive to support their children in every possible way. During this time, a little help in terms of how students can study better and how parents can facilitate the process can bring out the most desirable results.

Students and parents attended the seminar. The facilitator was Aditya Nayyar, a master trainer who has worked with schools and corporates for the past 25 years. He is passionate about helping students achieve their potential. In the 90-minute seminar, students learnt techniques to learn the subjects faster and recall more easily. Some of the techniques discussed were mind mapping, memory palace and mnemonics. The facilitator also emphasised on having a healthy diet and maintaining proper sleep patterns. Parents were urged to keep channels of communication open with their children. They should not blame the children and hold discussions instead of imposing their choices on them. They should assure children that they would always be available for their children. The principal also expressed his views on the subject.