Delhi school events: Sports, cultural event held at Mayur Public

delhi

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:04 IST

Annual Sports and Cultural Extravaganza

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, organised its annual sports and cultural programme with zeal.

The chief guest was Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister and education minister of Delhi. The guests of honour were Vijay Sisodia, chairman Flower Mandi, Gazipur; and Geeta Rawat, councillor for Mandawali zone, West Vinod Nagar. The programme started with the welcome of the guests followed by lamp lighting. Principal Shakuntla Rawat read out the annual report. Students presented items on unity in diversity and fitness. Another highlight of the day was the prize distribution function to felicitate meritorious students and those with 100 % attendance. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by academic director Vinita Lal. The performances kept the audience spellbound.

A Unique Opportunity – IBM Internship

Three students of Greenway Modern School, Dilshad Garden, attended an internship programme of IBM in Bangalore.

The three students were Chitwan of Class 11B, Udit of 11C and Arnav of 11E. A total of 36 students from 16 schools in India were selected for this training programme. They attended workshops on Quantum Computing, Data Analytics, Could compute, Data security and software development. They were then provided with a challenge to develop a service which can identify cities from space and developing a chat bot for enhancing the pizza ordering service. They got an idea of the corporate work environment. They presented their work in front of the delegates including HR of IBM and director of AIM. The school principal appreciated the efforts of the students, teacher and teacher incharge Yogyata Mathur and ATL lab mentor Akshay.

Annual Day

St Lawrence Public Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden celebrated its Annual Day.

School chairperson Dr SD Malik was given a warm welcome. Senior students read out the annual report highlighting the school’s achievements. The evening began with an invocation dance and Ganesh Vandana. Students from Classes 6 to 8 presented a devotional play Aaj ki Ramayana which introduced modern elements to the Ramayana. Students in attractive attire presented dances. The programme highlighted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. Children threw light on environmental degradation caused by the cutting of trees and use of single use plastic. Students also highlighted the issues of poverty and economic inequality in society.

Leaders are not born, they are made

Rainbow English School, Janakpuri, organised an investiture ceremony to inculcate leadership qualities in students and equip them to face challenges.

All members of the elected prefectorial team took oaths to do their duties sincerely. The newly elected school captains are Piyush Poonia and Khushi Pandey. The head boy is Vaibhav Negi and head girl is Jaishree Salani. School chairman Dr JR Kashyap, principal A Raghavan and headmistress Sonia Kashyap pinned badges. Sunita Kashyap, principal, Rainbow Kids Valley, Kailash Puri, West Delhi, was the guest who presided over the ceremony. The chairman gave his blessings to the new prefectorial team. The principal stressed on the need for inculcating discipline in youngsters. She told the team to use their power in the interest of the school. The choir group sang a motivational song. The programme concluded with the national anthem.

Elders Day

The primary wing of Evergreen Public School, Vasundhra Enclave celebrated Elders Day to acknowledge the love and care provided by the senior members of the family.

The school emphasised that senior citizens tell stories and play games with the children. They instil values in youngsters. At the event, grandparents shared their experiences with the children. Children listened to their tales with attention. A retired navy officer shared his experiences of his voyages and coastal life. A grandpa who had worked in the Indian Army instilled patriotism in the students. Finally, devotional songs were sung.

CBSE School Teachers’ Teaching Aids/Material Competition

Gargi Thakur of Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, presented her teaching aid titled “Journey of a Letter” at the CBSE School Teachers’ Teaching Aids/Material Competition. Her aid was among the top five.

Gargi said, “Letter writing is on the verge of extinction, so it is important for children to know about its legacy and culture.” She made the students aware of the past means of communication and how a letter reaches its final destination in a fun filled and innovative way. This not only helped the students in understanding the evolution of communication but enhanced their creative, critical thinking and language skills as well. She thanked the school authorities for their support and guidance. The mentors, director Dr Ashok Pandey, principal Sanjay Yadav and headmistress Anju Gupta congratulated her on her achievement.

Teaching aids have become an integral part of a classroom. They not only help reinforce a skill or concept but also relieve boredom by presenting information in an interesting way. Good teaching aids play a vital role in enhancing the teaching-learning process. So to recognize the latent talents of the teachers, CBSE organised the CBSE School Teachers’ Teaching Aids/Material Competition. The best entries were displayed at the National Sahodya Conference at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Brahmakumari sister Shivani, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and other dignitaries.