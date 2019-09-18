DPS, Dwarka, hosts Japanese fest

delhi

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:43 IST

Delhi Public School, Dwarka, under the aegis of the DPS Society, organised Annual Inter-DPS Japanese Language Festival titled Nihon No Kaori 2019.

Students from 12 Delhi Public Schools participated in offsite and onsite events. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Namita Pradhan, chairperson, DPS Dwarka as the chief guest. Dr Zeenat Khader, joint secretary, DPS Society was the guest of honour.

The event was also graced by Masahiro Kobayashi, first secretary, embassy of Japan as the distinguished guest. Pradhan emphasised that there is much more that we can learn from Japan apart from their rich culture and amazing technological expertise.

The way people of Japan have overcome the ravages of time exhibits their discipline, dedication and determination. Kobayashi complimented the school for organising such a festival. He acclaimed the zeal and enthusiasm exhibited by the participants from various schools.

Dr Khader congratulated the participants and applauded the efforts of the DPS Dwarka team for organising such an event. She emphasised that the aim of organising such festivals is to bring the two countries together and further strengthen the bond of friendship. Sunita Tanwar, principal DPS Dwarka emphasised that since Japan is the economic powerhouse of Asia, learning their language is an important skill. It will open doors to employment for students in the near future.

A cultural programme put up by the students of DPS Dwarka enthralled the audience. The delegates from the Japan embassy appreciated the Japanese dance and the Japanese welcome song presented by students.

The festival provided the students a platform to exhibit their inherent talent and understanding of the Japanese language. Various competitions like Japanese dance, Japanese song, picking beans with chopsticks, just a minute, making Japanese dolls and creating a mascot were organised to test the language skills of students.

Kousuke Noguchi, director, Japanese Language and Studies at Japan Foundation, D Shekar, senior programme officer, JICA and Uehara Yuga, Japanese language advisor at JNU from JICA were the eminent judges for the events. Anshula Bhatt, programme officer, embassy of Japan also attended the event. The team from DPS Noida was adjudged the overall winners of Nihon No Kaori 2019. DPS Greater Noida and DPS Bulandshahr were the first and second runners up respectively.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:34 IST