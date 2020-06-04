For all, a transformative time

delhi

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:55 IST

Amity Int’l, G’gram duo design novel mask

As mandated by the health authorities, all of us have to wear face masks for protection from Covid-19 in public places. But if anybody has a chronic respiratory disease such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, wearing masks for long durations can be very challenging.

To help such people, Nadish Gulati and Dhruv Gupta, both students of Amity International School, Sector-46, Gurugram, have designed a special mask that opens and shuts automatically. They designed this mask using Arduino Uno (an open-source microcontroller board) and ultrasonic sensor that first measures the distance between two persons and if they are at a safe distance (i.e. one metre) then the mask opens automatically using the servo motor attached at the top and closes again if that distance gets reduced.

Basava International, Dwarka, initiates virtual teaching

As the Covid-19 pandemic-forced school closures have left children stuck at home around the world, parents spent anxious moments striving to ensure that their wards’ education stays unhampered. The situation has created a spike in the demand for online learning. Manimala Roy, principal of Basava International School, Dwarka, reached out to the teachers and students with both concern and optimism and presented an innovative plan to introduce the Next Learning Platform (NLP) application to teach students online. Now all teachers and lecturers have switched over to this online teaching system. In pre-coronavirus times, online learning was tried occasionally, but suddenly it has become the only way of doing things. The major switch is a great feat not only for the teachers and students but also for the technical staff. Online teaching has enhanced teachers’ ability with powerful collaboration tools. By sharing the same screen content such as a document, image or a chart, students can see exactly what the teachers are referring to by avoiding confusion or misunderstanding.

Online classes in full swing at AWS, Dwarka

Just when the new session was to begin, the Covid-19 lockdown threw up many challenges for the educational institutions. Adarsh World School (AWS), Dwarka too had to suspend classes when the pandemic threat was looming large but learning didn’t stop. It started taking online classes from March 30. All faculty members teach from home and use Zoom app for online classes. They have come up with innovative ways for these virtual classes. They send pre-recorded lectures on WhatsApp. This hi-tech mode of teaching is being appreciated by students and parents. Teachers create a user id and password and send them to the students a day in advance. Teachers also use activity sessions and give assignments to enhance online teaching. The institute is keen to ensure that no student is left out in this changed teaching atmosphere necessitated by the unexpected crisis.

Online art contest held at SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh

One of entries in the event

At a time when the world battles the pandemic and art galleries and museums have been shut down, two questions come to everyone’s mind: What is the role of art in such a situation? Mothers – Aesthetica, the art club of SD Public School, East Punjabi Bagh, under the leadership of Richa Navani, hosted an online art competition. The event was organised under the guidance of school chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Umesh Kumar Chhikara. Students worked on themes such as My mother, My Superhero, My Mom — A Multi-tasker, I Thank My Mother For…!, and Mom and Me. As many as 13 paintings were awarded from each class. The image of the mother was presented through creative works. ‘Does this lockdown period make these mothers even more heroic for those participants? Such a period has given us the chance to spend time with our families and introspect ourselves. It is truly said that art is the best therapy to meditate, heal and rejuvenate.

BBM, G’gram student excels in online MUN

Parth Narula took part in an online MUN event

Parth Narula of Blue Bells Model (BBM) School, Sector 4, Gurugram recently participated in the Online Screamless MUN 2.0 and clinched the Verbal Mention Award. He represented Afghanistan and his committee was UNHRC. Parth researched comprehensively for that event and presented his content with utmost perfection to clinch the award among the top delegates from Delhi- NCR. In the battle of words, he proved his point of defamation of religion and was applauded by all for active participation through chits, speeches and point of information. Heartiest congratulations to Parth for this marvellous effort. This is just the right beginning for this budding debater.

Hillwoods Academy, G Noida organises life skills activities

Amid the shutdown due to Covid-19 and the new session, Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, has taken initiatives to help students keep pace with studies and face the challenges of life. It has started virtual classes for all the grades. The school is also organising life skills activities to help students realise the values that they have been learning and respect time, family and gift in the form of life. By taking part in these activities, they are learning the importance of spending quality time with the family and respecting the dignity of labour. The activities include arranging beds and cupboards, participating in making breakfast and learning culinary skills, arranging the dining table and washing the plates, taking care of plants and the garden, listening to moral stories from elders, learning the importance of hygiene and keeping themselves safe from Covid-19. They are encouraged to be aware and make others too aware of the precautions to be taken during this period.

VVDAV, Vikas Puri, students compile directory for senior citizens

To help senior citizens in the West Delhi, the head boy and the head girl of Veda Vyasa DAV Public School (VVDAV ), Vikas Puri, compiled an Emergency Services Directory for use during the pandemic. The directory enlists pan-India and Delhi helpline nos., a toll-free number and a helpline email id, besides the Delhi Police helpline numbers. It also has a list of online grocery stores, websites and home delivery services, phone numbers of hospitals and pharmacies providing home delivery services for senior citizens. Kudos to principal Shalini Arora for inculcating the spirit of service and empathy in VVDAVians.