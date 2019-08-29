Himalaya Public school Delhi hosts inter-school Futurama

delhi

Futurama- A Peep Into Futuristic Possibilities

Himalaya Public School, Sector-7, Rohini organised a mega inter-school event titled Futurama.

Many schools took part in the event on the theme of futuristic development. The school wore a festive look. An array of contests was organised concerning the fields of Psychology, Stem education and 3 Dexter. These contests were further subdivided into various segments viz. psycho hub consisting of psychic fables, poster making, rhetoric junction, computational thinking, artificial intelligence. A street play contest was also held. The contestants from different schools participated in this event enthusiastically. Students displayed models at an exhibition. Principals of area schools and deputy director of education (NW B) Shashi Bala Saini also graced the occasion. She congratulated the students and teachers on their efforts. She appreciated the intellectual endeavour of the school. The occasion was also graced by chairperson Pushpa Gupta and academic director Ritu Bansal. Bansal appreciated the efforts of the school and emphasised that the endeavours were directed towards building a promising future. HOS Aruna Sivaraj and school director Capt VK Verma highlighted the need of developing scientific temper among students and said Futurama was a step in this direction.

Investiture Ceremony

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road, entrusted responsibilities to the newly appointed prefectorial board at an investiture ceremony.

A green welcome was accorded to NK Jain, Vidyalaya chairman; DK Jain Vidyalaya co-chairman; and SK Jain, IPS, retired DGP Meghalaya; Devika Dutt, principal, DAV Public School, Khera Khurd and Budhpur; Kavita Jain and alumni Niharika and Rushali. The lighting of lamp was followed by Namokar Mahamantra, classical dance and the sash and flag ceremony. Vidyalaya principal Anupma Bhardwaj administered oaths to the prefectorial body. Meritorious students were felicitated with scholarships.

In his address, SK Jain exhorted students to take inspiration from those who were being felicitated. The newly appointed head boy Rudra proposed the vote of thanks.

Helping Others

Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, donated clothes, old books, stationery, toys and shoes to school helpers and underprivileged people. To inculcate the feeling of sharing and giving and making others happy, children were asked earlier to bring old clothes in good condition. The day started with the distribution of old clothes and other materials to school helpers. The maids, security guards and gardeners blessed the students. The teachers then accompanied them to a nearby slum area where they distributed clothes to the underprivileged. Teachers had told students that old and unused clothes in their wardrobes could be useful to someone. The clothes donated by them could save people from the scorching sun and chilling winters. The clothes could make someone happy. The little ones shared their experiences with family members. Principal Mala Sood and supervisory head Sonu Sahni appreciated the efforts of the children and the staff.

Mission Green

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, celebrated Mission Green on its premises.

It was part of the Van Mahotsava, which started as a movement to save mother earth. The title Van Mahotsava means “the festival of trees.” It is rightly said that trees are the kindest things we grow. The student brought saplings. Students of primary and secondary sections put up posters and conducted activities at morning assemblies. All the students from pre-primary, primary and secondary wings took part in the tree plantation programme. The principal appealed to students to plant trees and nurture them. He said, “Today we have such greenery around us because we planted them and took care of them. If it is not maintained and more trees are not planted in and around our place, our future generations will suffer. So let us contribute to society by planting plants and trees.”

Academic Achievers Honoured

Abhinav Public School, CU-Block, Pitampura, honoured academic achievers at its annual prize distribution ceremony.

The ceremony began with the lightning of lamp by chief guest Narendra Passi, development department, govt of India and school chairman Amar Aggarwal. The chief guest, the principal and the director gave away certificates and trophies to meritorious students. It was an endeavour to award students for their achievements in scholastic and co-scholastic areas. The chief guest also sang a song which motivated the students. The parents, teachers and the students encouraged the winners with applause as they walked up to the stage to collect prizes. Cultural items such as dance performances, skits, choir performances were key attractions. The chief guest applauded the efforts of the prize winners and urged students to follow the path of righteousness and work diligently.

Inter House Hindi Extempore

DAV Public School, NTPC Faridabad, organised an inter-house Hindi extempore competition to provide students a platform for self-expression.

Students of all the four houses participated in the competition. They students were judged on the basis of content, pronunciation and confidence. Lakshmi of Class 10 and Anu of Class 9 expressed their views on Bastey Ke Bhari Bojh (the burden of heavy school bags) and Chandrayaan respectively. Principal Alka Arora praised the efforts of the organiser senior Hindi teacher Jitender Dutt and congratulated the students on their performances. Samveda house emerged as the winner.

Way To The Stage

The students of DL DAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, participated in a programme titled Way To The Stage. Students presented songs and dances. They also presented street plays on the Pulwama attack and Return of Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan. The progamme left everyone spellbound. Principal Reena Rajpal motivated children to become confident orators.

Investiture Ceremony

The Mann School, Delhi, held an investiture ceremony.

Deserving students were given the responsibility of leading the school. The principal, housemasters and wardens pinned badges on the new appointees. The oath of office was administered to the new school captain Mrinank Prashar and other appointees. The principal congratulated the new office-bearers and urged them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. He also exhorted them to be true sportspersons and uphold the values of the school.

Digilogous 6.0

Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, organised an inter-school IT symposium Digilogous 6.0 to provide students with a platform to exhibit their technical skills. It was attended by more than 1,000 students from over 50 schools.

The ceremony began with Ganesh Vandana by the school choir. Principal Anjali Kotnala emphasised that technology is the bedrock of modern civilisation. The event encompassed 15 different competitions for different age groups. All the competitions, viz, senior and junior quiz, Cinephonic, robotics, gaming, debate, to name a few, got an enthusiastic response. The competitions were fierce and fair. Another noteworthy feature was the junior and senior school quiz hosted by the Kunal Savarkar from Xpress Minds Edutainment, which has conducted the INTACH India Heritage Quiz and the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz.

The director and the principal handed over the rolling trophy to the winners, DPS, Rohini. The chief guest congratulated the participants for displaying exceptional aptitudes and encouraged them to consider pursuing careers in IT. He appreciated the school for organising a competition that allowed students to brainstorm and innovate.

