MAMS hosts career counselling session

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:27 IST

Career Counselling

A mind troubled by doubt cannot focus on the course to victory. Eminent personalities conducted a career counselling session for students of Maharaja Agrasen Model School, CD Block, Pitampura and other nearby schools.

Principal Dr Pratibha Kohli welcomed the guest speakers and urged students to take up their careers seriously and make the right decision. Jitin Chawla, a well known career counsellor, informed students that there are about 78,000 career options in the world. He also informed the students about new career options and institutes in the country and the world. He emphasised that there are immensely paying careers in all fields.

Psychologist Dr Aruna Broota gave tips to students on how to stay motivated and develop reading and learning skills. She shared the strategies of “Talking to the hand” and “Making notes.”

Chawla discussed new career options and concluded the session on a positive note leaving children optimistic. The session gave the students an opportunity to explore the opportunities, choose a suitable institute, and job. The session gave food for thought and general guidelines to students.

Plantation Drive

Himalaya Public Sr Sec School, Sector-7, Rohini conducted a tree plantation drive in accordance with a directive of the directorate of education.

School chairman KC Gupta and chairperson Pushpa Gupta planted saplings enthusiastically. The chairman stressed on the need for plantation in the modern world of concrete jungles. The other executive members, parents and teachers also participated in the drive. They planted a number of saplings including medicinal, ornamental and fruit plants.

Hindi- Key to Indian Culture

Sri Guru Nanak Public School, Adarsh Nagar conducted a special assembly to celebrate Hindi Diwas. The aim was to develop a love for India’s official language in students.

The teacher in-charge stressed on the sublimity of the Hindi language. The main attraction was a Kavi Sammelan (poetry session) in which students of Classes 4 to 10 recited poems. Vice-principal Shikha Gupta threw light on the vitality of Hindi. In her address, principal Dr Anu Gupta mentioned some English words which have been taken from Hindi and highlighted the importance of the mother tongue. She lauded the efforts of the students in presenting the programme.

Yoga Live Session

Delhi International School, Sector-3, Rohini, conducted a live yoga session with Jimmy Dimon of Charles Campbell College in Australia.

It was a privilege for students to spread awareness at the partner school in Australia about the benefits of yoga. DIS students performed asanas and Surya Namaskar and explained their benefits. They informed the partner school about how these ensure health and happiness. DIS students worked under the guidance of yoga teacher Shweta Beniwal. This session ended with the thought: “Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are.”

Van Mahotsav

DL DAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, observed Van Mahotsav by planting saplings in association with TATA Power. Students of the Eco Club planted 200 saplings in and around the campus.

The school supports the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and strives to do its bit in achieving the goals by 2030. The tree plantation drive is a step towards achieving Goal 13, Climate Action. Students also pledged to take care of these plants and water them daily. The school is also taking initiatives to spread awareness on the harmful effects of plastic on humans, animals and environment.

A Step towards Promoting Women’s Health, Hygiene And Saving Environment

The CSR Research Foundation installed a free sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, H-Block Mangolpuri in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the convenience of students.

A total of 1,235 girl students took part in a workshop on women’s health and hygiene. CSR Research Foundation chairman Deen Dayal Agrawal said the organisation has been working in the field of women’s health and hygiene for the past five years to promote women empowerment and saving environment. Head of school Renu Bala Gupta welcomed this initiative and said that both the machines will be useful to students here and further the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat mission of PM Narendra Modi.

The students presented a street play on the necessity of such a machine in the school. The programme coordinator Sandhya Singhal and Manisha Mudgal spoke about the mission AAA i.e. Awareness, Availability, Affordability to promote women’s and girls’ health, cleanliness and personal hygiene. The students were given certificates and prizes.

Principal Madhu Bala Malik thanked the chairman for this initiative for girl empowerment.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST