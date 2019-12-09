Modernite chosen for Yuvika scheme

delhi

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:12 IST

Ritesh Antil of Class S5-B of The Modern School, Kundli was selected to participate in a special programme for schoolchildren called Young Scientist Programme (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram) launched by ISRO this year aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications.

The selection was based on the academic performance and extracurricular activities of students and only three students from each state/union territory were selected. A total of 110 students representing every state and union territory of India participated in the programme. The programme was conducted at Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. It began with a welcome speech by Dr K Sivan, chairman, ISRO followed by talks covering different topics on space and technology and a visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition. The two-week long residential training programme covered talks and experience sharing by eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, hands on training, discussions with experts and a feedback session. The visits to Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Mission Control Centre (MCC), Line of Control (LOC), Sriharikota, the spaceport of India as well as both the launch pads of India presented an opportunity to scientists to meet directors of the labs and experts in the field. The launch of RH 200 was also witnessed along with the RADARs that help in locating a rocket in space after its launch. During the cultural event, Ritesh delivered a speech on belief system and recited the whole periodic table in 36 seconds. He was applauded by one and all. The programme helped in developing the scientific temper in students.