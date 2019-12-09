e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Modernite chosen for Yuvika scheme

The Yuvika scheme aims to impart basic knowledge of space science to youngsters.

delhi Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Isro selected three students from each state/UT on the basis of performance in academics and extracurricular activities.
Isro selected three students from each state/UT on the basis of performance in academics and extracurricular activities.(HT)
         

Ritesh Antil of Class S5-B of The Modern School, Kundli was selected to participate in a special programme for schoolchildren called Young Scientist Programme (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram) launched by ISRO this year aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications.

The selection was based on the academic performance and extracurricular activities of students and only three students from each state/union territory were selected. A total of 110 students representing every state and union territory of India participated in the programme. The programme was conducted at Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. It began with a welcome speech by Dr K Sivan, chairman, ISRO followed by talks covering different topics on space and technology and a visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition. The two-week long residential training programme covered talks and experience sharing by eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, hands on training, discussions with experts and a feedback session. The visits to Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Mission Control Centre (MCC), Line of Control (LOC), Sriharikota, the spaceport of India as well as both the launch pads of India presented an opportunity to scientists to meet directors of the labs and experts in the field. The launch of RH 200 was also witnessed along with the RADARs that help in locating a rocket in space after its launch. During the cultural event, Ritesh delivered a speech on belief system and recited the whole periodic table in 36 seconds. He was applauded by one and all. The programme helped in developing the scientific temper in students.

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News