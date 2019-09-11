New set of leaders at Modern Delhi Public school

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:04 IST

‘Investiture Ceremony’

Modern Delhi Public School, Sector-89, Faridabad, organised its investiture ceremony with grandeur.

The chief guest was Dr TP Singh, principal, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, New Delhi. He was felicitated by director principal US Verma. The event began with a performance by the school orchestra, which was followed by the lighting of the lamp and a prayer by the choir in which students expressed gratitude towards the Almighty. The director principal thanked the chief guest, staff and parents. The programme proceeded with the flag ceremony and decoration of the appointees. Outgoing members of the students’ council handed over duties to the new members. The chief guest administered oaths whereby the students pledged to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and dedication and uphold the name of the school. The school appointees were felicitated by the chief guest with sashes, badges and certificates. The cultural events showcased the cultural diversity of India. The chief guest emphasised on the importance of setting priorities in a life. He said students should fear dormancy and not failure. He praised the administration of the director principal. This was followed by a vote of thanks by the head boy and head girl.

Library Week

When you open a book, you open a new world. Books have been here for centuries and are packed with knowledge and insights into life. Reading a good book opens a door of wisdom, allowing in more light.

With this thought, Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, celebrated Library Week. Ajit Narayan, a professional cartoonist, illustrator and author of six instructional books on cartooning, illustrated the characters of a story in the form of comic strips. It was thrilling for children. The visuals were more engaging for students than other literary media, such as novels or short stories. Children were encouraged to read comic books to develop reading habits. Anupa Lal, a well known writer and storyteller, narrated a story. Sabria Pillie from Oxford Publications gave some amazing writing tips. She said one needs 3Ds to become a writer: the drive, the discipline and the desire. Missing any one would never let a writer finish the work.

Igniting Minds

GD Goenka Public School, Model Town, organised an interschool event Panoramique to give a platform a students to showcase their skills in different fields.

The judges were eminent people from the fields of art, theatre, storytelling, education and computer science. Some of the competitions were Emotions without words, Stagecraft, Ad-Mad Show, Science beyond Myths, Art with Unanimity, and FM Gaga. More than 30 schools showcased their proficiency in different competitions. The students participated enthusiastically in the events. Prize distribution ceremony took place after the event. The efforts of the management, principal, staff and students ensured the success of the event.

Self Defence Camp

Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, organised a two-day self-defence camp in collaboration with Rani Laxmibai Self Defence Academy under the supervision of district sports officer Poonam Bishnoi and her team.

Self-defence is the use of reasonable force to protect oneself, or someone from harm in the event of an attack by an aggressor. It is about making them trust their instincts, understanding the surroundings and doing everything possible to avoid putting themselves into harmful situations.

The students were divided into two groups according to age. The instructor taught life-saving techniques which can be used to protect oneself in case of physical assault. She informed them about the benefits of sports and physical exercise to stay fit. She taught them strategies which can save them in case of any untoward event.

Mission AAA

The CSR Research Foundation in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited organised a workshop and installed sanitary napkins vending machine and incinerator at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector-3 Rohini.

CA Deendayal Agrawal, chairman, CSRRF was the keynote speaker and shared the five-year journey of the Mission AAA (Awareness, Availability, Affordability) of sanitary napkins to promote women’ health and empowerment. HOS Dr Arun Kumar said the machines would benefit girl students and also female staff. Certificates of participation were distributed to the all participants. Among those present were Brijbhushan Arora, faculty members, and students.

Craft-O-Mania Inter- House Activity

Create with the heart and build with the mind. Creativity is a great motivator because it makes children love their work. Maxfort School, Parwana Road, Pitampura organised an inter-house Craft-O-Mania activity on its premises.

Four students of each house participated. Students made attractive 3D peacocks by using different materials such as coloured paper, peacock feathers, cardboards and sticks. They also shared their experience in a few lines. The enthusiasm among the participants was high. The students showcased their talent and creativity. The work of the little artists was commendable.

Investiture Ceremony

The newly elected members of the junior students’ council of the Cambridge International wing of DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, were felicitated in the auditorium in the presence of principal Rashmi Raj Biswal.

The principal administered the oath to the council members who were chosen through a written GK test, group discussion, interview and physical ability test. The elected students marched to the stage and were given the appointment letter. The students of the Interact Club, Class 8, too were felicitated on the same day. Winners of Cambridge Fest-O-Skill, Series-5 were presented certificates and a trophy.

Poem Recitation

With buoyant spirits Mahavir Senior Model School, GTK Road hosted zonal English, Hindi and Sanskrit poem recitation contests. About 200 participants from 50 schools of Zone 9 took part in the contest. The participants were from renowned schools such as Modern Public School, DLDAV Model School, Darshan Academy, Goodley Public School, several government schools and Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas.

Investiture Ceremony

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, organised its investiture ceremony. It signified the reliance that the school placed in the newly invested student council.

The programme began with the recital of a Shabad in the presence of school chairperson Surjit Singh and vice chairperson Rasna Singh. Shovana Narayan, Padma Shri Kathak maestro and recipient of a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, presided over as the chief guest. The guest of honour, Arun Kumar Singhania, president, Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association was welcomed with saplings. To commemorate the sovereignty of our nation, the dignitaries unfurled the tricolour flag and sang the national anthem. Dastaan-e-Azaadi, a combination of music, dance and drama was then presented. The newly appointed student council was conferred with badges and epaulettes. The office bearers pledged to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities.

Principal Rashmi Mehta said youth were the true wealth of a country for facing modern day challenges. She administered the oath to head boy Shaurya Sawhney, head girl Varnika Khurana and others. The chief guest recounted her journey of struggle and hard work and urged students to make the world a better place through their efforts. She reiterated the need to nurture and care for the environment.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:03 IST