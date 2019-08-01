Recognition day held at Rosary Senior Secondary School

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:09 IST

Recognition Day

Rosary Sr Sec School, Radio Colony, celebrated Recognition Day which was the culmination of the hard work put in by students during the academic year.

It was an occasion to move further on the road of excellence, teaching students to aspire, overcome and inspire under-achievers to strive harder. Among those present were chief guest Major Gen MK Hada, principal Rev Fr Vincent D’ Souza, headmistresses, teachers, students and proud parents. The Recognition Day ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge and wisdom which was followed by a prayer dance. Scholarships, awards and certificates in different categories were awarded to students. The awardees were chosen after an evaluation of the year’s performance. The street play and thought-provoking dance performance left the audience spellbound.

The chief guest shared his thoughts on knowledge and education and congratulated the students. The Rev Fr Principal appreciated the awardees and motivated students with his words of wisdom. The programme ended with the vote of thanks. It was a proud occasion for all achievers.

Save Environment Assembly

The science department of Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, organised a special assembly on the need to save the environment.

Students renewed their pledge to protect the environment and the planet. The event instilled in learners sensitivity towards Mother Earth. Ahlconites put up a show on the theme Save our Species. They enacted the role of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka who won a Padma Shri for planting trees and saving the environment. Students were also shown a video on environmentalist Amrita Devi Bishnoi, who laid her life to save trees. They showcased a dance on how to make the Earth clean and green. Finally, they took a pledge to save the Earth. The event sensitised students to address global environmental challenges at the grassroot level.

Cultural Extravaganza

The Manthan School, Greater Noida, organised a cultural extravaganza for students.

Students depicted different states in an inter-house competition. Sadhna Malik, principal, Bodhi Taru International School, Greater Noida graced the occasion and was the judge. The event was also presided over by director Divya Jain, COO Puja Khurana, principal Poonam Kumar Mendiratta, and senior mistress Sanu Gupta. A plethora of activities were conducted in which the students learnt facts about the state they represented. The classrooms were turned into caricatures of that particular state. They bustled with regional songs, dances and cuisines. Teachers and students had put in a lot of hard work to make the event a success. Parents were enthralled by the event. This event made students more aware about their cultural heritage.

Landscapes of India

Students of St Cecilia’s Public School, Vikaspuri, presented a cultural bonanza titled ‘Landscapes of India’ which was appreciated by parents and other invitees.

The special invitees congratulated the students on their work. Manager R Bhumra, principal, Academic Advisor GP Sharma praised the Cecilians for their presentation. Each student was encouraged to come on the stage and showcase their talent. The students put in 100% effort. Dressed in colourful folk costumes, pupils presented dance forms of four the major landforms i.e. mountains, plains, deserts and coastal plains. They confidently anchored the event. The proud parents clapped to express their joy. The principal praised the hard work and dedication of the teachers and students.

Paryavision

Kamal Public School. Vikaspuri, undertook an environment initiative titled Paryavision (farsightedness). Under the guidance of principal Reema Tandon, students of the school celebrated Van Mahotsav. They planted saplings on the school premises to make it look beautiful. They took out a rally near the school to raise awareness about the environment.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 11:02 IST