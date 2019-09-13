Springdales School, Pusa Road, marks 64th birthday

delhi

Springdales School, Pusa Road, celebrated its 64th birthday and the birthday of Yudhishtir Kumar, founder of Springdales Education Society, with enthusiasm.

Principal Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal congratulated the school on its 64th birthday wishing for the children happiness and success. Chairperson Dr Rajni Kumar and the principal cut the cake with the children amidst birthday songs, balloons and buntings. The entire school wore a festive look. Springdalians celebrated the rich and diverse culture of India. Students from Classes 6 to 12 captivated the audience with their folk dance performances. The school dance troupe performed on foot tapping numbers and enthralled the audience with their energy while the choir sang a medley of songs mesmerising the audience. The event was graced by parents, members of the managing board, friends of Springdales, and Old Springdalian Association.

Investiture Ceremony

Leaders are not born but are made by their experience in life. Kala Niketan International School, Gazipur organised an investiture ceremony for the academic year to inculcate leadership qualities in students.

Principal Shimla Rai inspired and encouraged the elected leaders to be dutiful and responsible. Rai awarded badges and sashes to the winners. The oath taking ceremony was led by activity in charge Poonam Dhamija. Vice principal Divya wished the student leaders the best in fulfilling their responsibilities. The house mistress handed over the house flag to the captains of houses.

Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. New Era School, Ghaziabad, organised its investiture ceremony with pomp and dignity.

The event was presided over by chief guest Lt. Gen. Vijay Kumar Kapoor, school chairman Rajeev Malik, director Mamta Malik and principal Dr Kiran Dilwal. It was conducted with earnestness and passion. The ceremony signified the reliance and confidence that the school placed in the new office bearers. They pledged to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities. The school believes that a child centric approach will develop responsible citizens. The ceremony began with the welcome of the chief guest. A collage of colours made by four houses, Amber, Jeevan, Pawan and Prithvi, displayed their zest. There was a mesmerising performance by the Bagpiper Band. The director administered the oath of office. The students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of Loyalty, Truth and Honour in high esteem. The chief guest congratulated the young leaders and urged them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

The chairman exhorted the leaders to uphold values. He reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. The principal also appreciated and congratulated them. She advised the leaders to be role models and extended a supporting hand in the smooth running of the school.

Grandparents’ Day

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.”

National Victor Public School, I.P Extension, celebrated a special day dedicated to grandparents of students. The school invited them to spend some time with their grandchildren.

After a welcome speech by principal Veena Mishra, they visited the classes of their grandchildren. The students presented a colourful show. The students and their grandparents felt exhilarated in sharing their stories and experiences. The exhibition of the children’ work was appreciated by the grandparents. Finally the grandchildren bid adieu to grandparents with a card made from their handprints and a book written by the chairman.

Founder’s Day

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated Founder’s Day. A special assembly highlighted the contributions of the chairman to the field of education.

Jamun, pomegranate and guava saplings were planted. The student council members visited orphanages and handed over grains, cereals, sugar and other essential items which the students had contributed. All levels had several activities like cap decoration, card making, message writing, balloon decoration, birthday theme fancy dress, class parties. Several sports competitions for all age groups were also conducted including basketball, chess and carom and cricket. It was a day spent in the spirit of gaiety, joy and celebration.

