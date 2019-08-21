St Columbus organises investiture ceremony

delhi

Investiture Ceremony

It is rightly said, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”

Keeping this thought in mind St Columbus School, Dayal Bagh, Faridabad held its investiture ceremony. The chairman has envisioned that Columbians should gain confidence by facing challenges in life. The ceremony marked the inauguration of the junior and senior student councils for the academic session. The event was conducted with sincerity and enthusiasm. The ceremony signified the trust and confidence the school reposed in the newly elected office bearers. The student leaders would be involved in the day-to-day functioning of the school. The ceremony was held with enthusiasm. Head boy Ashmit Thakur, head girl Anushka Sahay and the young ministers marched to the school ground for the oath taking process. The head boy, head girl, school captains, sports captains, and house captains were honoured with badges and sashes. Sanchit Mahana of Class 11F and of Kritika of Class 11E were appointed as discipline incharges. Charanjeet Singh and Tanish Bhadana are the new sports captains. The previous council members handed over responsibilities to the newly appointed members. They pledged to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. The principal congratulated the newly elected team and motivated them to perform their duties with dedication and commitment. She told the students to dream big and focus on their goals. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

St Angel’s School, Sector 15, Rohini organised an investiture ceremony to appoint a student council.

The event began with a lamp lighting ceremony. Plants were gifted to the dignitaries. The chief guest was KP Raizada. The choir sang the school anthem and Sanskrit prayers to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Aishwarya presented an enthralling fusion dance. Badges were conferred on the student council. Head boy Bilwin Baby, head girl Shelly Sharma, vice head boy Bhavneesh Nagpal, vice head girl Isha Gupta and other council members took oaths. The junior council included junior head boy Aakar and junior head girl Anusha Mansal. Students then presented an impressive dance. Meritorious students were felicitated with scholar, blue and golden badges. The event culminated with a speech by Raizada and head of the school Sunita Kapoor. Their words inspired the new council to carry out their duties with honesty and enthusiasm.

Annual Talent Show

The students of St Margaret Sr Sec School, Prashant Vihar, presented their Annual Talent Show on the theme Nari Sarvatra Pujyate. It highlighted the importance of women.

Chief guest Saumya Sharma, an IAS officer, inspired the students with her words of wisdom. School chairman BR Goswami, BR Goswami, managing director Naveen Goswami, Naveen Goswami and principal Renu Jain also gave some valuable advice. The programme highlighted the contribution of women in the development of our nation and how one can achieve his/her ambitions through hard work and dedication. This musical saga ignited a spark of hope and strength among students which encouraged them to be invincible and harmonious.

Annual School Exhibition ‘COSMOS ‘

Vidya Bharati School, Sector 15, Rohini, presented its annual school exhibition titled COSMOS.

Students participated in the event with enthusiasm. The exhibition covered all the subjects which are taught in the school. Models prepared by the students were displayed in their respective classrooms and parents were invited to attend the exhibition. Participating students demonstrated their models before the audience. Teachers evaluated the models and shortlisted the winners. It was an enriching experience to witness the individual as well as collaborative work of students. The dedication of students and teachers made the event a success.

Annual Tech Symposium

Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, celebrated its Annual Tech Symposium Byte IT 2019 in collaboration with the school ATL Club.

As many as 31 prestigious schools of Delhi-NCR showcased their talent in 10 events in the fields of programming, robotics, filmmaking and website designing. New events like Upcycle and Tinker Hackathon received an encouraging response. Right from registration to results, the event was managed though the website www.byteclub.in. DPS, RK Puram, bagged the overall trophy.

