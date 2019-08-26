e-paper
Monday, Aug 26, 2019

St Paul’s School holds model UN conference

Headmistress Valsamma Philip appreciated the efforts of the students and the overall experience was enriching for students.

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Unless students are aware of the functioning of the UN, the congregation of nations will not be successful in its purpose
Unless students are aware of the functioning of the UN, the congregation of nations will not be successful in its purpose
         

St Paul’s School, Ayanagar, organised a Model United Nations conference to teach students how the UN functions. Unless students are aware of the functioning of the UN, this congregation of nations will not be successful. All the participants were were informed about their fields of research and the format of the competition. The students acted as delegates of USA, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Russia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Australia, Syria and Turkey. The first interactive session familiarised participants with the procedures to be followed. Delegates came up with new solutions to the contemporary issue of violation of human rights. It has become apparent that we are simply not doing enough. The truth is that it is only possible to tackle the issue once we collaborate with each other, through lobbying, through coming up with resolutions and this is exactly what students did in the conference.

On the day of the event the 12 delegates used their skills to defend their country’s foreign policies. Delegations came up with several resolutions: 1. Knowledge of human rights, the first way to prevent human rights violation is adequate knowledge of human rights; 2 teaching youth about human rights; 3. Educate the violators about human rights.

Aanchal Pradhan, delegate for Canada, was declared as the best delegate from the International Labour Organisation. Headmistress Valsamma Philip appreciated the efforts of the students and the overall experience was enriching for students. They gained knowledge and confidence.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 10:26 IST

