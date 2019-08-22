Students of TIS, EoK, shine in sports events

delhi

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:48 IST

The students of Tagore International School, East of Kailash, won laurels in several sports events. Shaurya Pandit, Yash Jaggi, Vedant Choudhary and Yatish Singh shone in cricket, shooting and skating respectively.

Shaurya Pandit, a young cricketer, in Class 5, has several records to his credit. A left-handed opening batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner, Shaurya has played in umpteen inter-school and regional level cricket championships and has won the Man of the Match title numerous times. Shaurya captained the under-13 team when he was just eight years old. He won the Chota Packet Bada Dhammal Award for his scoring 142 runs and taking 12 wickets in the late Rajinder Gupta Under-11 Tournament. Shaurya got Emerging Player Award for scoring 132 runs and taking 9 wickets in the Challenger Cup.

Perseverance is synonymous with Yash Jaggi’s name. His passion for shooting helped him qualify for the nationals and he became an ISSF shooter at the age of 14. He also won 4 medals in state-level shooting competitions and has qualified in trials for the Indian shooting squad. This is just the beginning for Yash who is in Class 11. He is practising to make it to the Tokyo Olympics. Vedant Choudhary, a Class 11 student, has been skating since a young age. He has won over 30 medals in state-level and national-level tournaments. Vedant plans to represent India in the World Skating Championship in Barcelona, Spain. He recently bagged a gold in the CBSE Nationals, a bronze and silver at the SGFI Nationals and gold and two silvers at the RSFI National. Vedant is participating in the World Roller Games at Barcelona. Yatish Singh, a Class 10 student, has proved his mettle in cricket. Yatish, captain of the under-14 south zone team, played matches against the north and the north-west zone held at LB Shastri Cricket Ground and was the highest scorer. Yatish was felicitated with the Delhi Star Award by Manoj Tiwari. While playing for Chand Khanna Club in the Delhi District Cricket Association league, he won the highest wicket taker award. He also bagged the Best Fielder Award, Star Performer of the Match and Best Bowler Award in Under 23 Jeeva Cricket Tournament.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 10:23 IST