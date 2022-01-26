A uniform dress code must be inclusive

Uniforms are a part of student life in almost every part of India, aimed at maintaining some degree of equality in the classroom and adopted without much complaint or controversy. Over the past few weeks, however, a pre-university college in Karnataka’s Udupi district has stirred a row by refusing to allow a group of women students to attend classes because they were wearing the hijab along with their uniform.

After weeks of debate, the state government said on Tuesday that it plans to bring a code for uniforms in all schools and colleges in the state; the guidelines will seek to foster feelings of national pride among all students and eventually bring in uniforms in all colleges, said state home minister Araga Jnanendra. On paper, this sounds praiseworthy. Students usually come to the classroom from all sections of society and developing a feeling of oneness, and pride in the country, can be beneficial. But the backdrop of the move makes its intentions suspect.

For weeks, the students, who are in Classes 11 and 12, have not been allowed into the classroom because the principal says he cannot make exceptions to the uniform. This decision, which has deprived them of valuable education and violated their right to freedom of religion, has not been challenged by the government or district authorities.

India is a multi-faith, multicultural democracy that places tolerance and respect for all at its core. The Constitution guarantees the fundamental right to practise one’s religion. Religious symbols worn by individuals have never been frowned upon, whether it be beads, turbans or crosses, and the only bar has been on the government pushing a particular religious agenda. The students don’t deserve to be singled out for a majoritarian agenda and must be allowed back into the classroom. A uniform code has to be tolerant of all faiths and cultures.