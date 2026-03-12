Battle against cyber scammers

Meta’s adversarial threat report for the first half of 2026 found that Indians are the second-most targeted population — after Americans — of a global cybercrime industry that has industrialised online fraud into a corporate-style sector. The company took down 10.9 million accounts linked to scam centres in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the UAE, and the Philippines in 2025 alone. Criminal syndicates now operate from fortified compounds with trained workforces and, in some cases, private militias. They have adopted tactics once associated with State-backed hackers, identifying wealthy individuals and impersonating law enforcement or regulators to extract money — the so-called digital arrest. And they are embracing AI tools to create culturally tailored, hyper-personalised lures across languages and geographies, compressing the gap between amateur and professional. Meta took down 10.9 million accounts linked to scam centres in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the UAE, and the Philippines in 2025 alone. (AFP)

But Meta’s findings describe only what one company can see on its own platforms. Law enforcement officials acknowledge that a significant share of scams targeting Indians originate from within India. The supply chain of domestic fraud runs through mundane channels — data leaked by visa agents, bank employees, telecom insiders with legitimate access to personal information who monetise it sideways. This layer remains largely unquantified. What India faces is a wide spectrum of simultaneous threats: Transnational, mafia-like syndicates at one end, opportunistic overnight operators at the other, and an expanding middle tier of organised domestic networks. What connects them is a set of structural vulnerabilities — vast volumes of private data circulating without adequate safeguards, and a pace of digitalisation that has outrun large sections of society’s ability to navigate it safely.

The institutional response has been encouraging in parts. Government coordination centres fold in banks and law enforcement to halt the outflow of scammed money. But this remains post-incident intervention. For the problem to be headed off upstream, two protections need fortifying: Awareness of technology and its abuses, and the security of private data. The first is a diffuse challenge requiring a reimagining of user education and product design. The second needs the hard impact of the law. The government’s last full estimates showed close to ₹23,000 crore lost to cyber fraud in 2024 — a 206% jump over the year before. Vulnerabilities on this scale create a lucrative market for crime, and incentives this strong can only be overcome with overwhelming punitive costs. The price of violating data privacy — whether by a criminal syndicate or a bank employee selling records — must be made visible, and it must truly hurt.