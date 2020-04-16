Battling the stigma around Covid-19| HT Editorial

editorials

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:01 IST

The battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is arguably the most serious global, national and individual struggle humanity has confronted in decades. It is important to underline the threat posed by the disease; it is important to emphasise the measures that every individual must take against it; it is critical to even adopt extreme measures such as lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease. All of this, therefore, requires messaging that is focused on the dangers of the disease.

Yet, at the same time, there needs to be a second message along with it. It has to revolve around how the disease is, overwhelmingly, not life-threatening. It has to emphasise that those who are infected with the virus are not criminals, but are victims — and even if there is no cure, the right remedial care will see them recover. It has to be focused on how patients require empathy, not ostracisation. And it has to emphasise that the reason both the infected and those vulnerable to infection are asked to isolate and quarantine is so that they don’t spread it to others.

This dual messaging is important because of increasing reports that many who develop symptoms are reluctant to go to hospitals because of the stigma around the disease. This, in turn, means they report at a later stage, when symptoms become more severe — in the process, they transmit the disease to many others but more important, their survival prospects diminish. Tackling the stigma around it is an important element in the battle against the pandemic.