Billionaires in sport: Football gets its first in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been one of football’s great goal scorers, and also a man driven as much by milestones as glory. Most international appearances, most international goals, the highest paid player in history (by moving to Al-Nassr in 2023), but it doesn’t stop there for him. Even at the age of 40, the superstar is still driven by the rush of being the first to achieve something: He wants to become the first in FIFA’s records to score a thousand goals, international and club combined (currently, he has 946). It is precisely this hunger that has seen him become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index , which has valued the Portugal great’s net worth at an estimated $1.4 billion.

His latest contract renewal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which will keep him there till he is 42, is reportedly worth more than $400 million — all tax-free. The $18 million a year from his Nike contract helps too, as do the 665 million Instagram followers. As part of his deal with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo reportedly received a 15% stake in the football club — a team-owning trend that has been embraced by his peer Lionel Messi, who will get part ownership of Inter Miami CF when he retires. So while football remains the main driver, the other endorsements and investments are starting to add up.

The portfolio is very similar to other billionaires in sports — this group of sportspersons includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James; golfer Tiger Woods; and tennis player Roger Federer. Sporting talent brings them the initial recognition, but it’s smart investments and deals thereafter that propel them into the billionaire category. Ronaldo’s current life is a far cry from his humble beginnings, but as always, for him, the real thrill is in the chase. He’ll quickly move past this, onwards and upwards, to a new goal. But as a billionaire.