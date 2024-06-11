Decoding RSS chief’s remarks on elections

In the time of coalition politics, a thousand opinions will bloom. The reduced tally for the BJP in the general elections and its dependence on allies to run the government have encouraged the RSS to take a reflective, but critical, stance on the party’s politics. The BJP considers the RSS its ideological fount. In this context, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks about the polarising election campaign will be seen as an indictment of the BJP’s shrill anti-Muslim rhetoric. Bhagwat, of course, blamed both the BJP and the Opposition for adopting campaign “strategies that would lead to divisions, increasing social fault lines”. However, the sarsanghachalak ’s comment will be read in light of BJP chief JP Nadda’s recent remark that the party has outgrown the RSS and is no longer dependent on the latter to conduct its affairs.

Relations between the BJP and the RSS have been a taut affair, even though most senior leaders in the party have been moulded by the Sangh’s ideology. The RSS claims to be above party politics but also seeks a mentoring role in BJP affairs, including in government. This is often resisted, if not resented, by the BJP brass. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee headed the NDA governments between 1998 and 2004, the party and the Sangh often clashed over policy and politics.

The electoral dominance of the BJP for a decade since 2014 provided little leeway for the RSS to assert itself as Brand Modi diminished every other political actor. That changed on June 4. Expect Bhagwat, like many others, to speak more. And all of it is unlikely to sound soothing to a bruised BJP.