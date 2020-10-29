e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial

Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial

The spike in Covid-19 infections is worrying. Enhance RT-PCR tests, be responsible

editorials Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:42 IST
Hindustan Times
A fast-rising positivity rate typically suggests that a region is testing inadequately and is, thus, letting the virus get more prevalent
A fast-rising positivity rate typically suggests that a region is testing inadequately and is, thus, letting the virus get more prevalent(REUTERS)
         

Delhi, on Wednesday, reported 5,673 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in cases ever recorded in the city by a large margin. On average, Delhi has reported 4,225 cases every day in the past week, which means the trajectory has now surpassed the previous peak of 4,174 reported for the week ending September 17. This rising case rate has come right at the start of the festive season and winter, which could intensify the spread. This peak has also been accompanied by a rise in the positivity rate. Nearly one in every 10 samples (9.4%) tested on Wednesday was positive, the highest since September. The seven-day average of positivity rate has increased two percentage points in the past two weeks — from 5.6% to 7.6%.

A fast-rising positivity rate typically suggests that a region is testing inadequately and is, thus, letting the virus get more prevalent. The positivity rate should drop to 5% or below if a region’s testing programme is adequate and is keeping the outbreak in control, according to the World Health Organization. While Delhi government is testing at near-peak levels (over 60,000 samples were tested on Wednesday), it is clearly not enough. When Delhi improved its testing in early September, it relied heavily on rapid antigen tests to boost those numbers. Antigen tests are cheap, and give results within 15 minutes, but the downside is they can miss as many as half the infected people. Delhi, in fact, is among a handful of major states where antigen tests constitute more than two-thirds of daily tests. This heavy-handed use of antigen tests may have even suppressed a much higher positivity rate. The alternative is the gold standard RT-PCR molecular tests, which are more expensive and time-consuming, but significantly better at finding the infection.

This makes the road map clear. First, Delhi must improve testing, in overall numbers as well in the share of RT-PCR tests. Not only will that narrow down on cases and bring down the positivity rate, it will also provide more credible data. Second, there is no alternative to stronger citizen compliance to social distancing norms. Delhi is one of the only regions in the country that has seen distinct waves of infections, much like the West, where governments are reinforcing curbs. Restrictions are not desirable, given the economic costs, but this hinges on citizens behaving responsibly.

tags
top news
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In