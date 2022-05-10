Home / Editorials / Ensure life of dignity for specially abled
editorials

Ensure life of dignity for specially abled

While it is important to have more accessible spaces and supportive policies, this case (it isn’t the first time that people with special needs have faced discrimination) shows that the nation has to become far more inclusive, and for more empathetic to the needs of the specially abled
The provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 are empowering on paper, but indifferently implemented (HT Photo) PREMIUM
Updated on May 10, 2022 08:23 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

On Saturday, a specially abled child passenger was not allowed to board a Ranchi-Hyderabad flight by IndiGo. The airline staff allegedly told the child’s parents that he would have to become “normal” before being “travel-worthy”. The incident triggered three strong official reactions: First, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said he will personally investigate the matter and that there would be “zero-tolerance” towards such behaviour of airlines; second, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation sought a detailed report from the airline; and third, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognisance and said appropriate action will be taken.

If the official reaction was heartening, the public response to the plight of the child and his parents was also equally positive. Many passengers stood up for the right of the child to travel, and implored the airline staff that the child was fit enough to do so. Unfortunately, the lives of people with special needs are not dotted with positive experiences. Most public spaces are not very friendly, not just in terms of infrastructure and accessibility, but also in general behaviour. In most cases, special needs children and their parents or caregivers have to contend with undignified behaviour from able-bodied people, such as stinging comments/questions or stares.

While it is important to have more accessible spaces and supportive policies, this case (it isn’t the first time that people with special needs have faced discrimination) shows that the nation has to become far more inclusive, and far more empathetic to the needs of the specially abled. The provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 are empowering on paper, but indifferently implemented. Authorities must focus on expanding accessible spaces and public facilities, and adequate training and awareness to ensure that a life of dignity is within reach for all.

