Ensuring no migrant worker goes hungry

Wrenching images of migrant workers pouring out on national highways, their possessions bundled on their heads, children in tow, shook civil society and governments into action two summers ago. A key policy response was the one-nation one-ration programme, which sought to do away with requirements that a beneficiary could only obtain supplies in the area jurisdiction where the ration card was issued. The scheme was meant to ameliorate the fear of starvation which, along with concerns of rising rent and looming unemployment, had pushed many labourers on the days-long trek back to their homes.

The scheme was rolled out in stages last year. On Wednesday, official data showed that it was a success in at least the national Capital, which recorded a million transactions in its nine months of operation. The number of transactions grew from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March. This comes weeks after the government told Parliament that roughly 770 million people have been covered under the scheme nationally. Though no national data is available, since Delhi is a major destination for migrant labour, the success of the scheme indicates that it is erasing, at least partially, food insecurities that stalked economic migration for decades. More can be done – targeted social safety nets, reducing vulnerability with basic regulation of work hours and pay, and reducing hurdles in accessing health and education – and the government has announced plans for low-cost housing and a database, which will make targeted subsidies easier. But, for now, strengthening the ration system and ensuring no migrant goes hungry is a solid first step.

