e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Ghaziabad roof collapse: The challenge of maintaining public infra

Ghaziabad roof collapse: The challenge of maintaining public infra

While the swift action taken by the administrationpraiseworthy, the roof collapse is symptomatic of a larger problem that is rampant across India — the failure of the government machinery to not just ensure good quality public infrastructure (all built with public money), but also force contractors to keep to guaranteed timelines and maintain infrastructure projects in good shape during their lifecycle

editorials Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:37 IST
The relatives of a person injured in the collapse of a roof at Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad, January 3, 2021
The relatives of a person injured in the collapse of a roof at Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad, January 3, 2021(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

Last week, a roof collapse at a cremation ground at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad killed 24 people and injured at least 17 others. On Tuesday, Ghaziabad Police arrested the contractor who built the crematorium; four government officials, too, have been arrested. An initial report indicated that “substandard material” was used to build the crematorium, and there were other “design issues”, which might have led to the structural failure.

While the swift action taken by the administration and the police is praiseworthy, the roof collapse is symptomatic of a larger problem that is rampant across India — the failure of the State to not just ensure good quality public infrastructure (all built with public money), but also force contractors to keep to timelines and maintain infrastructure projects during their lifecycle. This lack of admin-istrative capability and criminal negligence is responsible for open borewells, weak flood embankments, wobbly bridges, and potholes in the roads, all of which have humanitarian conseque-nces. Slow police action, judicial delays when it comes to taking action against the culprits, and absence of political will to ensure quality projects add to the challenge.

Research from around the world (compiled by TheConversation, an academic website) throws up several reasons why governments slip up in implementing public projects. Announcement is often equated with accomplishment and officials lose interest when details are worked out; when things go wrong, those who speak up about the problems are dismissed, discounted or punished; many implementers suffer from optimism bias (what could go wrong?), and there is steady turnover of officials. These are valid explanations and structural reform is essential. For now, it is important that there is justice for all those who
lost their lives in a needless tragedy.

tags
top news
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In