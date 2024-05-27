 IPL 2024 has skewed game towards batters - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 has skewed game towards batters

ByHT Editorial
May 27, 2024 08:52 PM IST

Players and teams have now seen that the game can be played differently and there might be no reason to go back.

The Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League title in some style on Sunday night. Their bowlers ripped through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up and then their batters finished off the chase in quick time to seize a well-deserved trophy.

Chennai, May 26 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer along with teammates Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and others celebrate as they lift the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Chennai, May 26 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer along with teammates Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and others celebrate as they lift the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

When the dust settles, most will remember the 2024 season for how it redefined batting in the shortest format. A casual look at the records broken this season — highest aggregate innings in T20 cricket, most runs scored in a chase, the highest ever team total, most sixes (1,260) in a season, most centuries scored in an IPL season — suggests that the league will never be the same again.

Players and teams have now seen that the game can be played differently and there might be no reason to go back. For instance, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma hit 42 sixes, the most by a batter this season, and this meant that more than half of his 484 runs came through sixes (252). A new mindset was driving this change as was the “Impact Player” rule, which allowed teams to replace a batter or bowler in the line-up. The cushion it provided teams played a huge role in the madness that played out.

It was fun for the fans but a question many, including players, seemed to be asking was whether this was good for the game. A balance between bat and ball is crucial because it keeps both the batters and bowlers interested. It also means there is more than one way to win a match. In IPL 2024, the scales became more uneven than ever before. Maybe the BCCI will give this rule a rethink in the coming season, or perhaps, given enough time, the bowlers, as they showed in the final, will find a way to fight back and restore the balance.

