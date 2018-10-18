The Vijayan government fails the Sabarimala test

The moment the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple was announced, it was clear that it would be bitterly disputed. But instead of acting firmly and decisively, the Kerala government allowed things to spiral out of control. The Pinarayi Vijayan government did not file a review petition, which is well within its right to do. It left the process of holding meetings with all stakeholders for too late. Even when the protests began and it was evident that things were taking an ugly turn, the state did not deploy enough police in general, and police women in particular, to deal with the women who were protesting the verdict. These protestors attacked and assaulted women who were trying to trek towards the temple. Indeed, the state government also seems not to have anticipated the extent of anger among sections of women against the idea of opening the temple.

This is not about the verdict itself. The issue of equality before the law was settled by the courts. There is an argument that the law should supersede religious beliefs for all religions but that is not the issue here. The Kerala government should have initiated discussions on how best the order could be executed without violence and in a manner in which all sentiments are respected. To reap electoral dividends, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is supporting the protests. The protests have the support of the Opposition Congress as well. The state’s Left Democratic Front government, in a bind because it has no choice but to implement the Supreme Court order, is trying to deny rivals the political space.

The state government could have ensured the change was carried out in a more socially inclusive manner. The Kerala chief minister would do well to reconsider his stand that the state will not file a review petition. If that is done, it would give his government time to try and arrive at an amicable solution to a fraught situation.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 17:50 IST