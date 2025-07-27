Lessons from the Rajasthan school tragedy

The death of seven children during the collapse of a government school in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district should serve as a painful reminder of the decrepit infrastructure that often characterises government-run schools in many parts of India. The failure to release funds earmarked in the state budget for 2,710 schools identified by the education department as needing repairs makes this a crime of omission. Against this backdrop, state school education minister Madan Dilawar’s remark that the money for repairs can’t come from him is not merely insensitive but downright offensive.

A state where government school enrolment among 6-14-year-olds stands at close to 60% (according to Pratham’s Annual Status of Education Report 2024) can ill-afford to overlook infrastructural needs. If students and their parents can’t feel confident about the safety of a school building — a basic ask — and are unable to undertake out-of-pocket expenses for private schooling, it is a short path to rising dropout rates. The quality of school spaces, research indicates, is positively correlated with students’ educational attainment.

The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry and announced compensation for the families of the children killed. It now needs to act on school repairs. The Centre has advised states and UTs to assess building safety, but also for evacuation/emergency readiness, and psychosocial care protocols of schools. While this is a welcome measure, states have to take a proactive role and not just scramble to do this after a Jhalawar-like incident.