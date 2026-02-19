Ranji reveals cricket’s changing landscape

The winds of change are blowing in domestic cricket. Since the Ranji Trophy resumed after the pandemic, the champions are Madhya Pradesh (2021–22), Saurashtra (2022–23), Mumbai (2023–24) and Vidarbha (2024–25). Even more heartening is how every season now seems to throw up a new underdog story. If it was Kerala that made the final last year, it is Jammu and Kashmir this year. The performance of J&K’s Auqib Nabi, who has taken 55 wickets at an average of 12.72, deserves recognition, at least in red-ball cricket. (PTI)

J&K’s showing is built on the blood, sweat, and tears of players, but one must also acknowledge the BCCI’s focus on building infrastructure (still a work-in-progress in J&K, but much better than earlier). In parallel, the rise of T20 leagues means talented players are getting more opportunities — both once limited to the metros. We are also seeing the value that the right professional can bring to a fledgling team. Former India and Mumbai opener Wasim Jaffer played a key role in helping Vidharbha level up. Coach Chandrakant Pandit set a system in place for Madhya Pradesh. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan transformed the J&K team as its coach, and skipper Paras Dogra, who spent most of his Ranji career with Himachal Pradesh, has provided solidness to the middle.

But success in Ranji also needs to be rewarded. Too often in the past have we seen members of the winning team being ignored because selectors aren’t convinced about Ranji-level performance — many top players give the season a miss. The performance of J&K’s Auqib Nabi, who has taken 55 wickets at an average of 12.72, deserves recognition, at least in red-ball cricket. If India can do this consistently, the supply line for Test cricket will be further strengthened.