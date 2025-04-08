Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rethink safety regime for amusement park and fair rides

ByHT Editorial
Apr 08, 2025 07:14 PM IST

The existing framework places all responsibility for safety on owners/operators, and very little on the local administration and city police

The death of a woman who fell from a ride at an amusement park in the Capital should prompt a rethink of the regulatory framework that governs safety at such parks and temporary fairs featuring similar rides. There have been quite a few mishaps in recent years, across India, and preventing new ones would need more robust assurance of safety.

Missing in all of this is a requirement for the corporation to periodically and scientifically assess the safety of technology, operations, and the skill-level of ride-operators (Hindustan Times) PREMIUM
Missing in all of this is a requirement for the corporation to periodically and scientifically assess the safety of technology, operations, and the skill-level of ride-operators (Hindustan Times)

The existing framework -- largely similar for rides at amusement parks and temporary fairs -- places all responsibility for safety and liability in case of mishaps on the park owners and ride operators. This is not to say that they should have reduced onus. Indeed, they owe every effort to ensure safety to the ride-goers. But the fact is that local civil and police administration have been vested with very little accountability in the current framework. In Delhi, the licensing system for rides (annual renewal required for amusement parks) is based on the operator/park owner applying to the city police, which forwards the application to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). MCD engineers then undertake a one-time, almost entirely visual inspection for clearance, following which the licence is issued. While they are required to undertake load tests with sandbags, as the Hindustan Times has reported citing a former MCD official, these are often skipped -- and the sandbag tests themselves may not be adequate given the rising complexity of the rides. The situation is no different elsewhere.

Missing in all of this is a requirement for the corporation to periodically and scientifically assess the safety of technology, operations, and the skill-level of ride-operators. Wear and tear of moving parts and other sources of malfunction can’t be left to chance detection, that too during annual inspections. There needs to be regular and thorough inspections by the municipal authorities, and compliance enforcement by the police. As long as the system is designed to absolve the two of responsibility, accidents will continue to happen.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Rethink safety regime for amusement park and fair rides

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On