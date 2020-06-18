Returning to the horseshoe table

editorials

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:49 IST

India returns to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a unique opportunity to win friends and influence governments. The nation will assume the non-permanent seat for Asia after a gap of seven years. It does so unopposed, endorsed by the other Asian member-states, with the only other candidate, Afghanistan, pulling out because of its closeness to New Delhi. All of this is a reminder that India has traditionally punched above its weight at UN, partly because of its ability to be a full-spectrum member, active in the Group of 77 developing countries as well as intimate with the permanent five.

UN is drifting, paralysed by great power rivalry and financial difficulties. Substantial multilateralism has shifted to groupings such as the G-7 and the G-20. Smaller and poorer countries are understandably feeling marginalised within the international system. Yet, they are essential to many of the biggest international concerns including the climate crisis and terrorism. This is an opportunity for India to score points, boost its profile and otherwise have an international impact despite lacking the money or muscle that the United States or China have. Many see a permanent seat as the end-all of India’s UN ambitions. The point of having such a seat is to be able to persuade other countries to work together. It is only when India shows it can do things even as a non-permanent member does its case for a seat at the high table become incontrovertible.