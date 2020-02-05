e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / The locust attacks must be taken seriously | HT Editorial

The locust attacks must be taken seriously | HT Editorial

If monsoon patterns become irregular, then such attacks can happen in the future

editorials Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:19 IST

Hindustan Times
Locusts are a group of short-horned grasshoppers that multiply quickly as they migrate
Locusts are a group of short-horned grasshoppers that multiply quickly as they migrate(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sought assistance from the Centre to help contain locust attacks in 12 districts and compensate farmers who have suffered losses due to the infestation. In its letter to the Centre, the state made three points: One, its countermeasures on 3.5 lakh hectares have failed; second, these insects can destroy food meant for 2,500 people in 24 hours; and third, there is a risk of the attacks spreading to other states. Globally, 20 countries have been affected by this round of locust attacks. In its February 3 update, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that the situation remains alarming in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea region, and both sides of the India-Pakistan border. On February 2, Pakistan declared an emergency to tackle the insects in agrarian Punjab.

Locusts are a group of short-horned grasshoppers that multiply quickly as they migrate. Among the four species of locusts found in India, the desert locust is the most destructive. Usually, states deploy teams to spray organophosphate in concentrated doses to kill locusts. This outbreak, scientists believe, can be linked to the climate crisis. In 2019, the monsoon started six weeks ahead of time (first week of July) in western India. It also lasted till November, instead of the usual September/October cycle. Extended rains created breeding conditions and also produced natural vegetation on which they could feed. FAO officials believe that this attack will probably not set a migration trend, but add that this depends on normal monsoon winds. Unfortunately, among many natural processes the climate crisis has affected, monsoons could also be one. This means India should take the locust outbreak seriously.

tags
top news
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
Surrogacy rules can’t be on par with adoption: Panel chief Bhupendra Yadav
Surrogacy rules can’t be on par with adoption: Panel chief Bhupendra Yadav
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute in 2019
Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute in 2019
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion