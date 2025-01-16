The prospect of peace in Gaza

The deal between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza is a welcome development after 15 months of a brutal conflict that has caused untold suffering for millions of people, although several questions remain about the understanding reached by the two sides at the prodding of mediators such as the United States and Qatar. What is known so far is that the first phase of the truce will last six weeks and will involve the exchange of hostages taken by the Hamas for prisoners held by Israeli authorities.

The deal is expected to lead to the release of some 100 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during the brazen terrorist attacks in October 2023. However, there are already ominous rumblings about Israeli far-right leaders opposing the agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed a cabinet vote to ratify the deal while the Israeli military has continued its onslaught in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 70 Palestinians since the leadership of the US and Qatar announced the understanding. Already, the people of Gaza have paid too high a cost in this conflict, with the overall death toll surpassing 50,000, including 46,000 Palestinians, many of them children, women and the elderly. Israel’s anger in the aftermath of the October 7 terror attacks was understandable but its flagrant violation of international law and human rights in its relentless campaign in Gaza has won it few friends.

India has joined countries around the world in welcoming the ceasefire deal, which remains fragile, and the world community must do more to hold both Hamas leaders and Netanyahu responsible for implementing this understanding without further delay. Netanyahu and far-Right Israeli leaders have been blamed for holding up this deal whose contours were finalised last May. What happens after the Israel’s assaults stop is equally important. The exchange of prisoners must be followed by the rebuilding of Gaza and halting of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank. The scarcity of water, food and medicines should be addressed alongside the addressing of questions such as who will administer Gaza, and how, and the establishment of a Palestinian State, which alone can guarantee long-term peace. But the first challenge is ensuring that the Netanyahu administration sticks with the terms of the ceasefire deal, which must be firewalled from the internal dynamics of Israeli politics.