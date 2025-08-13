The US’s recalibration of its Pakistan policy

There have been several signs of a strategic realignment between Pakistan and the US, whose relations had fallen to a low after US President Donald Trump declared seven years ago that Islamabad had given Washington “nothing but lies and deceit” in return for billions of dollars in aid. In addition to the Pakistan army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, travelling to the US on two occasions in as many months, and even being hosted at the White House by Trump, the US has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its proxy, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation. A joint statement issued after a Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday had Washington lauding Islamabad’s “continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat” to the region. It would have been instructive if the US had furnished some instances of these successes, especially at a time when anti-India groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and their proxies maintain extensive networks on Pakistani soil.

PREMIUM India has said Munir’s recent nuclear threats only reflect Pakistan’s irresponsible attitude towards its nuclear arsenal and its role as a driver of instability across the region. (AP)