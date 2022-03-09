To reduce oil import, focus on renewables

The United States has banned Russian oil imports, the United Kingdom has said it will phase them out by the end of the year, and the European Union has said it will work to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas over the next few years. What does this mean for India? India imports very little of its oil (around 1.7% by some estimates) from Russia; but it is dependent on imports from West Asia, and as oil prices increase, and more countries seek to buy oil from the same buyers, India could find itself in a bind. Already, its budgetary math is shot, and it is only a matter of time before inflation spikes (unless the country decides on drastic measures to manage the situation).

As a country dependent on imported oil — around 75% of its annual demand comes from outside — India’s immediate- and medium-term response will decide its economic trajectory. In the short-term, India should push for long-term supply contracts with Russia at the discounted rates that Moscow has shown it is open to offering. Irrespective of the optics of doing this, it is in our self-interest to do so. Done immediately, and smartly, this may even insulate the economy from the bruising it seems set for in 2022-23. But even as it does this, India should accelerate its impressive renewables push, perhaps bringing forward deadlines. For instance, can the target of meeting 50% of the energy requirements from renewables by 2030 be met by 2028 or 2029? Or is it possible to make that number 60% by 2031 and 75% by 2032? These may seem like impossible targets now, but they are achievable — and more importantly, will help India manage the optics of signing long-term supply contracts with Russia for cheap crude. Between the climate crisis and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, India has very good reasons to double down on renewables.

