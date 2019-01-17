Too risky to bank on MS Dhoni for the World Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 54-ball 55 not out played a crucial part in India’s win against Australia in the second one day international (ODI) in Adelaide. It may not have been the determining factor. Without Virat Kohli’s masterful century (his 21st in a successful ODI chase) and Dinesh Karthik’s invaluable 14-ball 25 not out at the end, Dhoni’s innings would not have been enough. But at least Dhoni—who looked as ill at ease at the beginning of his innings as he usually does nowadays—stuck around till the end, and guided India over the line. It has been a while since he has done that.

Does this signal the return of Dhoni, the lethal finisher? Does this mean India would do well to invest more time and faith in him, especially with the World Cup coming up later this year?

The answer is no, and no. Given his form over the past 12 months, Dhoni’s innings in Adelaide was more an aberration than the rule. In 2018, Dhoni scored 252 runs in 18 ODIs. His average was 25.20, his worst ever in an international calendar year. His strike rate in 2018 was 68.10—the worst in his career, and the worst among wicketkeeper-batsmen in international cricket in 2018. In the first ODI in Sydney on January 12, Dhoni made 51 from 96 balls, his slow scoring effectively costing India the match.

Slow scoring has underpinned Dhoni’s batting for some time now. Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, 18 batsmen have faced more than 1000 balls while batting in the top six. None have scored more slowly than Dhoni’s 4.37 runs per over.

Dhoni is 37 years old. He has played 334 ODIs. He takes too long to build an innings; and he is unable to score much against spinners. The current game has left him behind. It is unrealistic to expect him to have a sudden, late efflorescence.

Rishabh Pant is India’s man of the moment. He is also the man for the future. He acquitted himself marvellously in the Test series in Australia. He was the second highest run scorer in the series. In the Adelaide Test, he took 11 catches, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in a Test. He is agile, athletic, young and hungry. Pant should be India’s first choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the World Cup.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:51 IST