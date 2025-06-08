Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Train to Srinagar, carrying hope

ByHT Editorial
Jun 08, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Railway link between Jammu and Srinagar is a bridge between regions and people and a boost to J&K’s economy

The launch of Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar is an event that has the potential to alter the socio-economic dynamic of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Coming in the wake of the gruesome terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the launch of train services connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India is a milestone rich in symbolism. An engineering marvel built over a high-altitude terrain with deep river valleys and gorges, the railway line offers a convenient and cost-effective avenue for trade and transit, and serves as a bridge between regions and people.

The railroad to Srinagar is the last piece in integrating J&K with the rest of India. Just as the abrogation of Article 370 set new terms of political integration, the railway link marks a milestone in geographical and economic integration (AFP) PREMIUM
The railroad to Srinagar is the last piece in integrating J&K with the rest of India. Just as the abrogation of Article 370 set new terms of political integration, the railway link marks a milestone in geographical and economic integration (AFP)

First, it eases travel time between the Jammu region and Kashmir Valley. The Vande Bharat speeds between Srinagar and Katra in just about three hours whereas a road journey in good weather takes at least six hours. In the harsh winter, when Pir Panjal, the mountain that divides the Jammu and Kashmir regions, receives heavy snowfall, road travel is stalled or delayed by many more hours. This puts pressure on air travel, causing spikes in fares. Vande Bharat trains, designed to beat extreme weather conditions and with two daily services one way, will make travel affordable, convenient, and comfortable, including during winter.

Second, a cheaper travel option should boost tourism, a key contributor to J&K’s economy. Inclement weather can disrupt air travel, and the resulting high fares can cripple tourism. In the case of railways, the journey enriches the tourism experience; it may boost winter tourism and even put towns along the train route on the tourism map.

Third, horticulture contributes close to 10% of J&K’s gross domestic product, with potential for more. Freight trains will help in the time-bound transport of perishables and greatly reduce the travel time for produce such as apples, plums, and cherries. The launch of the train has expanded market access has expanded for J&K’s horticulture sector, which employs thousands of people.

Fourth, the historic experience with railways is that it breaks down barriers between people. It makes places easy to reach and opens up spaces for communication. People-to-people interaction helps in removing prejudices and preconceived notions. Less accessible places tend to fear the outsider and develop a siege mentality. Trains enable travel and provide people with a view that is more expansive and accommodative.

Finally, the railroad to Srinagar is the last piece in integrating J&K with the rest of India. Just as the abrogation of Article 370 set new terms of political integration, the railway link marks a milestone in geographical and economic integration. The Vande Bharats add a new layer of meaning to the phrase from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The train to Srinagar symbolises a journey of joy, resilience, and hope.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Train to Srinagar, carrying hope
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On