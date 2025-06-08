Train to Srinagar, carrying hope

The launch of Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar is an event that has the potential to alter the socio-economic dynamic of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Coming in the wake of the gruesome terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the launch of train services connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India is a milestone rich in symbolism. An engineering marvel built over a high-altitude terrain with deep river valleys and gorges, the railway line offers a convenient and cost-effective avenue for trade and transit, and serves as a bridge between regions and people.

First, it eases travel time between the Jammu region and Kashmir Valley. The Vande Bharat speeds between Srinagar and Katra in just about three hours whereas a road journey in good weather takes at least six hours. In the harsh winter, when Pir Panjal, the mountain that divides the Jammu and Kashmir regions, receives heavy snowfall, road travel is stalled or delayed by many more hours. This puts pressure on air travel, causing spikes in fares. Vande Bharat trains, designed to beat extreme weather conditions and with two daily services one way, will make travel affordable, convenient, and comfortable, including during winter.

Second, a cheaper travel option should boost tourism, a key contributor to J&K’s economy. Inclement weather can disrupt air travel, and the resulting high fares can cripple tourism. In the case of railways, the journey enriches the tourism experience; it may boost winter tourism and even put towns along the train route on the tourism map.

Third, horticulture contributes close to 10% of J&K’s gross domestic product, with potential for more. Freight trains will help in the time-bound transport of perishables and greatly reduce the travel time for produce such as apples, plums, and cherries. The launch of the train has expanded market access has expanded for J&K’s horticulture sector, which employs thousands of people.

Fourth, the historic experience with railways is that it breaks down barriers between people. It makes places easy to reach and opens up spaces for communication. People-to-people interaction helps in removing prejudices and preconceived notions. Less accessible places tend to fear the outsider and develop a siege mentality. Trains enable travel and provide people with a view that is more expansive and accommodative.

Finally, the railroad to Srinagar is the last piece in integrating J&K with the rest of India. Just as the abrogation of Article 370 set new terms of political integration, the railway link marks a milestone in geographical and economic integration. The Vande Bharats add a new layer of meaning to the phrase from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The train to Srinagar symbolises a journey of joy, resilience, and hope.