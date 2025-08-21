Why high GST rate on insurance is a bad idea

It is an idea that was floated by a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government after the 2024 Lok Sabha results. And it’s getting closer to reality. HT reported on Thursday that the Union government has sent a proposal to the group of ministers in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to do away with GST on insurance premiums for health and life insurance policies. From an 18% tax to no tax at all, this will provide significant relief to policyholders. The policy change, if implemented, will especially benefit taxpayers in the new tax regime. They are not entitled to any deductions in taxable income on account of expenses such as insurance premiums. Hopefully, this will free up some, even if little, disposable income for spending on other things and also help reduce the cost of insurance in the country. In fact, the government should make sure that insurance companies do not increase their premiums to neutralise the cost-saving effect of the possible abolition of GST on insurance premiums.

