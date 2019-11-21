e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Why hospitals must prioritise patients first | HT Editorial

The government needs to do its bit and reimburse hospitals quicker

editorials Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Hindustan Times
Visiting overburdened public hospitals, where patients are waitlisted for surgeries and treatment for months, is often not an option
Visiting overburdened public hospitals, where patients are waitlisted for surgeries and treatment for months, is often not an option(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Delayed payments, coupled with lower than market rates for medical procedures, have led several associations of doctors, hospitals and nursing homes to threaten to stop offering cashless treatment to at least 4 million beneficiaries and their families under government health schemes, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). Between them, CGHS and ECHS owe at least ~1,000 crore to private health care providers for services.

As a stopgap measure to deal with the government’s chronic delay in reimbursing bills, the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) or AHPI has proposed that all patients pay their hospital bills upfront and seek reimbursement from the government. AHPI has at least 10,000 of almost all the major private hospitals as members across India. CGHS, for one, is committed to reimbursing at least 70% of a bill amount within five working days post-submission, but payment often takes months and years. This delays salaries for hospital staff and payments to vendors for medicines, consumables, among others.

While timely and seamless reimbursement is a must, hospitals must reconsider too. Cashless treatment is literally a matter of life and death for many employees, especially pensioners. They have limited incomes and savings to pay for treatment in private hospitals, even at the government-negotiated rates that are 30-40% cheaper than the market rates. Visiting overburdened public hospitals, where patients are waitlisted for surgeries and treatment for months, is often not an option. Private hospitals have a critical role in health care delivery, more so now with an additional 500 million people seeking cashless treatment under Ayushman Bharat. Both the government and private players need to build trust, bring transparency in their dealings, and always keep patients first.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
‘Feels like heavy hockey ball’: Kohli on fielding challenges with pink ball
‘Feels like heavy hockey ball’: Kohli on fielding challenges with pink ball
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Meet the man who runs Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto-rickshaw
Meet the man who runs Mumbai’s ‘first home system’ auto-rickshaw
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Opinion