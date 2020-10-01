Why Indian-Americans turn blue

editorials

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 19:08 IST

Indian-Americans remain among the bluest of voting groups in the United States (US). This is less about their views of Narendra Modi or Donald Trump than the social profile of the community. Indian-Americans are among the best-educated and economically successful US immigrant groups and share the ideology and viewpoint of most middle-class professionals in that country. The most recent Asian American Voter Survey confirms what previous studies have shown. Even when compared to other Asian American groups, such as Chinese and Koreans, Indian-Americans are the most likely to support the Democratic Party and its candidates. Just 16% of them identified as Republicans.

There would seem to have been a shift toward the Right over the past four years. Possibly this is attributable to the bonhomie between Mr Modi and Mr Trump. It may also signify the economic rise of Indian-Americans and the tendency of the wealthy to become politically more Right-wing. Mr Trump receives a higher favourability rating among Indian-Americans than the only 18% vote share he received from them when elected in 2016. But the president could shed more support in the coming weeks. It is important not to overestimate the influence of events in India on Indian-Americans political views. Their attitudes towards racism, immigration, health care, gun control and the role of government in society are among the most liberal among all US ethnic groups. In the end, this should be seen as further evidence of the remarkably successful integration and assimilation of the Indian migrant into the fabric of US society.