2025 recorded both extremes of rain | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 09:05 am IST
As India witnessed rain most prominently in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon, large parts of the world experienced extreme rainfall in 2025. Floods in California in the United States on Christmas eve or those in South and Southeast Asia in late November are only the latest examples of this. Record high precipitation is, however, not the only story of extreme trends in rain in 2025. Countries such as Brazil in South America and Turkey, Hungary, and France in Europe, experienced record low rains. This combination of extremely wet and extremely dry weather has made 2025 one of the most extreme years for rainfall. Here is how.
