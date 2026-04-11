Bhuvi@200: The understated efficiency of an IPL workhorse | Number Theory

Operating under pressure

The likes of Bumrah and Malinga playing relatively fewer matches, while still keeping pace on wickets, shows their destructive and superior wicket-taking ability. They are strike bowlers in the truest sense. One area, though, that sets Kumar apart from all others in the top 10 list of IPL wicket-takers, even pacers, is that he has mostly bowled in an innings when the game pressure is at its highest. As many as 85% of the 4,270 deliveries bowled by Kumar have been either in the power play (overs 1 to 6), when only two fielders can be placed outside the inner circle, or in the death overs (overs 17 to 20), the period of the game that records the highest average scoring rate. By comparison, Malinga is at 72% and Bumrah at 70%. All spinners in this list have mostly operated in the middle overs.