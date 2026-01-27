Can a broader NDA defeat the DMK in Tamil Nadu? | Number Theory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Tamil Nadu campaign with a rally near Chennai on Friday. The effort seems to be a course correction for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which parted ways with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the explicit aim of growing independently. The NDA’s Tamil Nadu performance was the worst across all major states in the country, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance won all 39 parliamentary constituencies (PCs). With the reunion, will the NDA reap the rewards of this unity in elections that will happen early this summer. Looking at the pre-poll arithmetic can help answer this question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during an NDA rally at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu on January 23.(PTI)