Complexity of pursuing 'swadeshi' in present era | Number Theory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made two back-to-back appeals for buying “Swadeshi” or Make in India while touring his home state of Gujarat last week. While he called on shops to display Swadeshi boards outside their shops on Monday, he had a more nuanced definition of Swadeshi on Tuesday while speaking at the Maruti Suzuki electric vehicle factory. “My definition of swadeshi is simple. I do not have any concern about whose money it is—whether it is dollars or pounds, or whether it comes from white or black [people]. What matters is that the sweat and the hard work should be Indian,” Modi said at the inauguration. The Prime Minister’s comment merits a detailed examination of India’s trade patterns which reveal pursuing “Swadeshi” in whichever form is not a simple thing in today’s day and age.

Representational image.