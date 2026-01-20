Davos, amid threat of Trump avalanche, AI earthquake | Number Theory

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is one of the most influential gatherings as far as global capitalism is concerned. The high and mighty of business and policy meet in the backdrop of the snow-covered Alps and often discuss what the future can hold. WEF’s glory days have been associated with the rise of globalisation and free markets. In fact, what is today the WEF used to be just a European gathering before the end of the Cold War.

Reuters file photo