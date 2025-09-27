Dickie Bird and the umpire as cricket's silent star | Number Theory
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 11:13 am IST
Dickie Bird, who passed away earlier this week, arguably did more to the cause of his tribe than anyone before him and only a handful after him. He plied his trade as a cricket umpire principally in an age when neutral umpires had not yet become the norm, which often become a flashpoint for visiting teams. But not with Bird. He brought judgement that was sound and respected, touch that was light yet firm. He brought humour and a personality. He brought longevity, which several umpires after him built on, in their own ways, to burnish their credentials and further the craft of cricket umpiring.
